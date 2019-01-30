THURSDAY
Public School
Nachos, corn, lettuce salad, salsa and jalapeño peppers, apple, orange juice, milk
Catholic School
Chicken nuggets, spaghetti and cheese, salad cup, California vegetables, strawberry fruit fiesta, milk
Choice: Taco salad or baked potato
FRIDAY
Public School
Chili cheese corn chip pie, baby carrots, low-fat ranch dressing, pork and beans, pineapple tidbits, fruit juice, milk
Sandwich: Hamburger
Catholic School
Pizza, salad cup, corn, pears, milk
Choice: Ham lunch pack or chicken nuggets
MONDAY
Public School
Red beans and rice, chicken tenders, mustard greens, peach slices, fruit juice, biscuit, milk
Sandwich: Hamburger
Catholic School
Honey citrus chicken, fried rice, salad cup, glazed baby carrots, pineapple, milk
Choice: Ham lunch pack or pizza
TUESDAY
Public School
Wedge pizza choice, potato rounds, tossed salad, baby carrots, low-fat ranch dressing, apple, juice, milk
Catholic School
Beefy pasta, salad cup, corn, strawberry fruit fiesta, dinner roll, milk
Choice: Asian chicken or grilled cheese
WEDNESDAY
Public School
Baked chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, glazed carrots, pear halves, whole-wheat roll, juice, milk
Sandwich: Chicken patty
Catholic School
Crispy chicken tenders, creamed potatoes, green beans, red apple wedges, dinner roll, milk
Choice: Turkey lunch pack or mini corn dog
FEB. 7
Public School
Tacos, corn, cheese cup, salsa, lettuce, orange wedges, graham crackers, juice, milk
Catholic School
Turkey and sausage jambalaya, white beans and curly greens, salad cup, orange wedges, dinner roll, milk
Choice: Taco salad or baked potato