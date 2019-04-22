GONZALES — The Gonzales City Council is looking at a general fund budget for the new fiscal year beginning in June that's slightly up from the 2018-19 budget.

The proposed 2019-20 general fund budget is approximately $16.1 million, a 2.5 percent increase over the previous year's $15.7 million.

The increase reflects, in part, a modest 1.37 percent increase in sales tax revenues, with the city anticipating collections of $14.8 million in the new fiscal year, compared to $14.6 million in the previous year.

Sales tax revenues, which account for 70 percent of the city's general fund budget, continue to be challenged by "continued growth in online shopping," the city's chief administrative officer, Scot Byrd, said at Monday's City Council meeting.

The general fund budget, the largest city budget, pays for the administration of the city, the fire department and police department, sanitation and streets and drainage.

The proposed capital outlay budget, for improvements and new construction for structures, and equipment, is $13 million for the new fiscal year, compared to $12 million last year.

Among the major projects planned with the budget is $4.9 million in road improvements; $3.9 million in wastewater projects; $1.2 million in water system projects and $250,000 in gas system projects.

The city also plans to fund the design of a new connector road between Burnside Avenue and Darla Street to help provide relief for traffic congestion along La. 30 and provide additional access to Our Lady of the Lake Ascension off La. 30.

The City Council will vote on the budgets at its next meeting, on May 13.

On Monday, pastors representing the East Ascension Ministers Alliance, made up of eight area churches, spoke to council members about their efforts to launch a mentoring program for children in the city and parish.

The Rev. Paul Murray, of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church; the Rev. Ronald Guillory, of Harvest Time Worship Center, and the Rev. Dwayne Andrews, of Jeremiah Baptist Church, told the council the alliances hope to find a place to meet regularly with children, providing mentoring and guidance.

"We really want to give them some sort of direction, build them up," Murray said.

Mayor Barney Arceneaux told the pastors that a group of council members will be formed to meet with alliance members to see how the city could assist with the effort.

Council members on Monday also approved special event permits for the following: