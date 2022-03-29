Ascension Icon crowns winner Thursday
The Ascension Fund's Ascension Icon singing contest is set for 6 p.m. Thursday at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center. For tickets, visit ascensionicon.com.
Egg hunt and crawfish boil Saturday
An Easter Eggstravaganza and crawfish boil contest are set from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Colonial Stables at 38297 Cornerview Road, Gonzales.
The Easter egg hunt starts at 11:30 a.m. and judging for the crawfish contest starts at 1 p.m. The event will include Easter bunny photos, face painting, small business shopping booths and egg decorating.
VFW hosts spring pop-up shop in Donaldsonville
Visit the Veterans of Foreign Wars Spring Pop Up Shop from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at The Pavilion on Thibaut Drive in Donaldsonville. A jambalaya cook-off is also planned.
Vendor fee is $50. For information, call Anita Solomon-Lewis at (225) 223-3641.
Growing Up Girls: A Class for Preteen Girls
Help your daughter understand the physical and emotional changes she will experience as she goes through puberty. Ascension Parish Library, in partnership with Our Lady of the Lake Ascension, will host Growing Up Girls: A Class for Preteen Girls. This matter-of-fact discussion about a normal part of growing up will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 2, at Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales. Designed for girls ages 9 to 11 and their parents or guardians. Registration required. Space is limited. To register, call Our Lady of the Lake Ascension at (225) 621-2906.
Kiwanis bowling tourney
The Kiwanis Club of Ascension is holding its first bowling tournament May 1 at Premier Lanes Entertainment Center in Gonzales.
Five-member teams cost $25 per person to enter and all teams are asked to donate a gift basket for a raffle.
Proceeds from the event will be used for the club's service fund.
To register, email Chris Harrell at ujeanh@eatel.net.
Looking for motorcycle lessons?
The Ascension Parish Motorcycle Division's two-day motorcycle workshop is set for April 9-10 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.
The motorcycle training sessions are from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 9 and 8 a.m. to noon on April 10.
The class is limited to 10 participants and the workshop fee is $150. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/motorcycle-training-course-tickets-305928539497 or email wbeck@ascensionsheriff.com.
Mother Goose Money
Save it or spend it? Introduce the concept of good money habits and smart spending decisions to your 3- to 5-year-old at Ascension Parish Library’s Mother Goose Money interactive activity on Saturday, April 2, at Gonzales; Saturday, April 16, at Galvez; or April 30 at Dutchtown. Together, you and your child will identify and sort coins to understand each has a value. You’ll search the library looking for eggs with pretend money and talk about earning and spending as the kids cash in at our store to buy real prizes to take home. Kids will also get to decorate their own papier-mâché bank, so you can continue the conversation about cash and coins at home.
Each activity begins at 10 a.m. Space is limited. To register to attend at Gonzales call (225) 647-3955. For Galvez, call (225) 622-3339, and for Dutchtown call (225) 673-8699.
Drawing Classes with illustrator Becca Hillburn
Tweens 9 to 11 are invited to Ascension Parish Library’s Galvez location for a morning of drawing classes with professional illustrator Becca Hillburn.
On Saturday at 9:30 a.m., tweens will have a chance to build their artistic confidence and creativity as they learn to break down shapes, using volumetric drawing. Then at 11 a.m., tweens will explore how expressions and body language create illustrations to tell a story in a cartooning basics workshop.
Hillburn is the creator of 7" Kara and mini-comics such as "Ahoy!," "Momotaro," "Foiled," "From Earth to Saturn" and "In the Dark." Her client list includes companies such as LEGO and Viz Media. She has guest taught elementary, middle, high school and postsecondary students, and hosted artist’s panels and workshops at conventions.
The library will provide all needed art supplies. Space is limited. To register for this event, call the library’s Galvez location at (225) 622-3339.
Downtown Live @Crescent concert series set
The bands have been announced for the Donaldsonville Downtown Live @Crescent music series, which kicks off Saturday with da' Mellow Band. The concerts, held in Crescent Park, continue May 7 with Party at Joes, June 4 with Larry Neal and the Neal Brother's Blues Band and end July 2 with the Michael Foster Project. The concerts are set from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., weather permitting.
For information, call (225) 445-1383.