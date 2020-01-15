GONZALES — Reelected Ascension Parish Council Chairwoman Teri Casso has made her selections for the council committees after winning the top council leadership spot earlier this month, parish government officials said.
Among the appointments, two-term Councilman John Cagnolatti, who represents the Gonzales-area District 10, won a spot as the chairman leading the powerful Finance Committee, while first-term Councilman Chase Melancon will lead the Strategic Planning Committee, a five-member group that often proposes new laws and policy initiatives.
Those and other selections followed Casso's winning a second term as chairwoman of the full council in a 7-3 council vote in Donaldsonville on Jan. 9 and include a mix of incumbent and first-term councilmen in leadership spots.
The committee selections, which happen annually from the council leader, are the first for a new four-year term that is seeing significant turnover on the Parish Council, with the departure of six of 11 incumbents who have come into office along with new Parish President Clint Cointment.
Melancon, an ally of Cointment's, failed in a head-to-head bid with Casso to win the council chairmanship and possibly deliver for the new president an important inroad with the council through the council leadership post that sets the committees' membership.
Melancon also lost a head-to-head vote for the vice chairmanship, which went to another incumbent, Councilman Travis Turner, who also represents the Gonzales area.
The standing committees do the day-to-day work of vetting and reviewing matters for the full council, from finance and recreation to personnel policies and new parish laws.
The committee chairs set the committee's agenda and, thereby, often frame the focus of much of a committee's work.
Casso's appointment power doesn't extend to the East and West Ascension drainage commissions, which are separate legal entities comprised of council members and elect their own chairs.
In a statement, Cointment welcomed Casso's election as council chairwoman and the appointments of committee chairs and rank-and-file members.
“This is a very talented and capable council,” Cointment said. “With their help, and with the support of the people, we will achieve the best possible solutions for all of our residents.”
Casso appointed Turner, a third-term councilman, and second-term Councilman Aaron Lawler to lead two committees, Recreation and Transportation, respectively. Both men led those committees last year and have had regular interest in those areas of parish government.
The reappointment of Lawler, a close ally of Casso's, back to the Transportation Committee allows him to maintain an oversight hand in the Move Ascension program. It proposes spending tens of millions of dollars on road improvements and is expected to shift into the construction phase this year after several years of spending on design and land acquisition under the previous administration.
In addition to Melancon, fellow first-term Councilmen Corey Orgeron and Michael Mason were appointed to lead the Utilities and Personnel committees, respectively.
The Utilities Committee handled the upfront work in the parish's negotiations last year on a sewer service deal when the group was led by former Councilman Daniel "Doc" Satterlee, whom Orgeron defeated this fall to win the District 4 seat in Prairieville.
After considerable debate and concern from Cointment and then-incoming councilmen about the deal, as well as a round of last-minute litigation, the outgoing council deferred a vote on the proposed 30-year sewer concession with the Ascension Sewer LLC consortium. The new council and administration have been left with the issue.
First-term Councilman Dal Waguespack also was named vice chair of the Finance Committee, which is composed of all 11 council members.
Other members of the standing committees for 2020 are the following council members:
- Strategic Planning: Joel Robert, vice chairman, Orgeron, Dempsey Lambert and Cagnolatti.
- Utilities: Turner, vice chairman, Robert, Lawler and Alvin "Coach" Thomas Jr.
- Recreation: Thomas, vice chairman, Waguespack, Lawler and Melancon.
- Personnel: Cagnolatti, vice chairman, Orgeron, Waguespack and Thomas.
- Transportation: Mason, vice chairman, Waguespack, Lambert and Cagnolatti.
The two-person West Ascension drainage board elected Thomas as chairman and Robert as vice chairman on Jan. 9.
The East Ascension board, on which the 10 of 11 council members who represent the east bank sit, is expected to elect its own officers later this month.