The state cross-country meet ran last week in Natchitoches and Ascension parish was well represented.
Ascension Catholic finished third overall in Class 1A. The Bulldogs were led by junior Chase Walker, who finished third overall with a time of 17:00. Walker battled injuries throughout the season but was able to run at state.
Juniors Will Bellina (seventh) and Andrew Bright (12th) helped the Bulldogs finish in the top three. Other runners for ACHS were Andrew Landry (36th), Noah Giroir (39th), Christopher Anthens (45th) and Louie Viallon (54th).
The Bulldogs are a young team with no seniors and should be a top challenger for state next season.
“My team really ran well led by Chase at third overall, which was so gutsy on his part. He has been sick for two weeks," said Ascension Catholic coach Tim Daigle. "Will and Andrew had great races finishing in the top 12, We had our No. 4 runner, Jake Landry, out for state. Our younger guys, Andrew and Noah, had their best races of the season. We have no seniors on this team, so everyone returns. Next season, we go from seven classes to five divisions; I like our chances next season if we continue to put the work in."
The Dutchtown Griffins boys and girls teams qualified for the state meet and had nice showings. The girls finished 10th overall and were led by Grace Spriggs (11th) with a time of 19:32.
Other runners were Rachel Fereday (39th), Phoebe Dunham (43rd), Ximena Rubio (75), Taylor Menard (76th), Kayla Braud (87th)and Arleigh Hines (109th). The Griffin boys finished 18th overall and were led by Rylan Coe (61st) with a time of 17:05.
Other runners were George Donaldson (73rd), Charles Polito (104th), Mason Mayeux (110th), Owen Lapeyrouse (124th) and Andrew Daigle (126th) and Brock Houston (134th).
”I want to congratulate our boys and girls on their finish at state," said coach Dutchtown coac Mitch Bogran. "At the beginning of the summer, we were just happy to practice and have some sense of normalcy. As the season progressed, we had to change how we practice and they adapted very well. We had several personal records, but most importantly, the runners got to do what they love."
Braud, Coe, Houston and Will Mancuso were named to the academic all-state team. Running as individuals were Cameron Bourgeois, of East Ascension, and Peyton Bourgeois, of St. Amant. Cameron Bourgeois finished ninth overall with a time of 15:56. Peyton Bourgeois finished 48th overall with a time of 16:50.