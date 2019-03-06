Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on Feb. 19-22:
CIVIL SUITS
Noah Dwayne Thibodeaux v. Tutorship.
Onemain Financial Group LLC v. Jerry Wilkinson, monies due.
Linda L. Clary v. Travelers Property Casualty Co., Fastenal Co. and Devon Hood Doiron, damages.
Essential Federal Credit Union v. Ashley Admin Cayette and Joseph Leroy Cayette Jr./succession, executory process.
American Express National Bank v. Caroll Cedotal, open account.
Discover Bank v. Teresa Dunn, open account.
Barclays Bank Delaware v. Joelle Lesley Aucoin, open account.
Discover Bank v. Michael T. Davis Jr., open account.
Discover Bank v. Susan A. Blackburn, open account.
Discover Bank v. Kristi J. Marbury, open account.
Maryann Almonte v. Geico General Insurance Co. and Anne Landry, damages.
Barclays Bank Delaware v. Lynn Farmer, open account.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Robert J. Villar, open account.
Bank of America Na v. Marilyn C. Zeringue, open account.
John Michael Lawrence v. Fountain Hill Homeowners Association, Keystone Residential Management and ABC Insurance Co., damages.
GMFS LLC v. Edgar Strokes Milton IV, executory process.
Gulfoco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loans of Gonzales v. Derrick J. Williams, promissory note.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loans of Gonzales v. Matthew W. Kivett, promissory note.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Gonzales v. Linda Sipp, promissory note.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Gonzales v. Sammy W. Allen, promissory note.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Gonzales v. Tonia J. Brown, promissory note.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Gonzales v. Jennifer Shaddinger, promissory note.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Gonzales v. Robert Crawford III, promissory note.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Gonzales v. Rachelle D. Willis, promissory note.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Jonathan Townsend, monies due.
American Express National Bank v. Edgar Knight aka Edgar D. Knight, monies due.
Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Shandell Joseph, monies due.
State of Louisiana v. Patrick Vanlangendokck, forfeiture/seizure.
American Express National Bank v. Melanie Chabarria, monies due.
State of Louisiana v. Craig Holland, forfeiture/seizure.
State of Louisiana v. Samon Nguyen, Elymas Greer and Mason Nickens, forfeiture/seizure.
Antione Baker v. Allstate Insurance Co., A&D Financial Services LLC and Cassandra R. Fernell, damages.
Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Brock Christopher Weiss, executory process.
Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Keith J. Gilbert and Jennifer Thomas Gilbert, executory process.
Barbara (on behalf of) Williams v. Joslyn Rivett and Lyndon Southern Insurance Co., damages.
Taylor Cavalier v. Kagan Carter and Geico Casualty Co., damages.
Crown Financial Servicesinc v. Kersten K. Walker and Craig Haynes, promissory note.
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc v. Ronnie J. Motichek Jr., Chrissie S. Motichek aka Chrissie Stafford Motichek, executory process.
Brooke Carpenter v. Kenneth Holmes and Liberty Personal Insurance Co., damages.
First Guaranty Mortgage Corp. v. Jared P. Latiolais and Kathryn B. Latiolais, executory process.
Nadine Landry v. USAA Casualty Insurance Co., Allstate Property and Casualty Insurance Co. and Hank J. Abernathy, damages.
Chandler Clegg v. Louisiana Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Co. and Juliana Davis, damages.
Discover Bank v. Grady R. Ridgedell, open account.
Discover Bank v. Dina J. Perry, open account.
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Shonda G. Joshua aka Shonda Joshua, executory process.
Discover Bank v. Kelly E. Lindh, open account.
Discover Bank v. John A. Huffer, open account.
Discover Bank v. Raymond S. Maxwell, open account.
Matheu Jesus Elizabeth (on behalf of) v. Staci S. Abreo and Safeco Insurance Co. of Oregon, damages.
Louisiana Workers Compensation Corp. v. Holly Connelly and Geico, damages.
FAMILY SUITS
Wendy Williams, Louisiana State Department Children & Family and Bryce Williams v. Brandon Holmes, paternity.
Jennifer Tidwell v. Jimmy Ray Tidwell, divorce.
Carolyn Ann Braud Rheams v. Michael J. Rheams, divorce.
Ashley Burychka Benton v. Kevin Clark Benton, divorce.
David Allen Long v. Karen Guedry Long, divorce.
Rachael Matthias Stewart v. Alexander Michael Steward, divorce.
Tyrone Weber v. Webre Ramona Jean Crandle aka Ramona Jean Weber, divorce.
Saad Kooza Salman v. Lisa M. Prince Salman, divorce.
Ashley Tate James v. Amber Lynn Price James, divorce.
Tesheka McCray, state Department of Children and Family Services v. James McCray Jr., divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Barbara B. Lambert
Succession of Donnie Dale Mire
Succession of Howard J. Kreamer
Succession of Floyd Joseph Melancon
Succession of Rosemary R. Parker
Succession of Carl K. Crowe
Succession of Marily Theresa Chauvin
Succession of Newton Leroy Elliot, Madeline Firmin Elliot
Succession of William Charles Harden Jr.
Succession of Bevenue Joseph Landry
Succession of Jean McMullen Coughlin
Succession of John B. Christy Jr., Roosevelt Theodore Christy, Willie Lawrence Christy, Alvin Murvis Christy