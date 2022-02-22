Tracy Browning, executive director of the Ascension Parish Tourism Commission, was installed as treasurer of the Louisiana Association of Convention & Visitors Bureaus Board of Directors during the association’s January meeting.
“I am honored to be serving LACVB and the statewide convention and visitor industry,” Browning said. “This organization plays an important role in connecting travel industry organizations throughout the state and helping them work together to attract convention and tourism business. I look forward to working with my fellow board members to keep the momentum going.”
New officers installed include the following: Stacy Brown, with Shreveport-Bossier Convention & Tourist Bureau, as chair; Carla Tate, with the Tangipahoa Parish Convention & Visitors Bureau, as vice chair; Cody Gray, with Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou, as secretary; Arlene Gould, with the Natchitoches Parish Convention & Visitors Bureau, as immediate past chairman.
“We are thrilled that our members have selected a slate of industry leaders from throughout the state to lead this organization as we work to position the convention and visitor industry as an important economic driver and provide members opportunities to market their communities as travel destinations,” said Jill Kidder, LACVB president and CEO.