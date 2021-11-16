The fire prevention teams of the St. Amant and Fifth Ward Volunteer fire departments were recently honored for their outstanding efforts in their communities, said Chief Officer James E. LeBlanc.
"These two teams are holding the standard for fire prevention, and we cannot thank them enough for their strong dedicated efforts," said LeBlanc.
The teams visited local day care centers, churches, nursing homes and Ascension Parish schools in their districts, teaching fire prevention to the youth of Ascension Parish, LeBlanc said.
“Our audience has included residents from 3-years-old to the residents of our local nursing homes," LeBlanc said.
Listed are some of the statistics that make the teams important to their communities:
• Provided fire safety training for more than 1,200 children in their districts
• Conducted field preplans of all the businesses in both districts
• Assisted with the testing of fire hydrants in both districts
• Assisted with several fire drills at local day care centers and schools
"I’m so proud to recognize this group as a premier fire prevention team. They are all respected and admired by their peers and our local communities as the most diverse, and innovative and efficient public safety providers for the St. Amant and Darrow communities," LeBlanc said.