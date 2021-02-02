The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Jan. 21-28:
Jan. 21
Foster, Winston Rodney: 3039 Mount Olive Church Road, Donaldsonville; Age: 27; surety, state probation violation
Foster, Jakolby Joesph: 13368 Garden Lane, Gonzales; Age: 21; bond revocation, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids
Quave, Ronald: 12061 R.C. Mendoza Road, St. Amant; Age: 65; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Ferguson, Jeremy: 1206 Maximillian St., Baton Rouge; Age: 30; domestic abuse battery
Broussard, Danielle A.: 14053 Mire Road, Gonzales; Age: 33; two counts possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), two counts possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance (suboxone), prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17 years of age, possession of heroin
Wright, Randall Dennis: 11389 George Lambert Road, St. Amant; Age: 33; failure to appear-bench warrant, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, theft less than $1,000, theft of a motor vehicle $5,000 to $25,000
Jan. 22
Gaudin Jr., Shane P.: 13216 George Rouyea Road, Gonzales; Age: 26; fugitive-Other Louisiana jurisdiction, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Welch, Laney Keith: 18014 Autumn View Drive, Prairieville; Age: 51; seven counts failure to appear-bench warrant, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
Shultz, Justin Taylor: 156 Huss Lane, Brewton, Alabama; Age: 28; domestic abuse battery-child endangerment
Jupiter, Jaden A.: 406 Franklin Lane, Napoleonville; Age: 19; failure to appear-bench warrant
Dinino, Kevin M.: 623 Mississippi St., Donaldsonville; Age: 26; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, domestic abuse battery
Hamilton, Kendrick Michael: 419 Claiborne St., Donaldsonville; Age: 27; failure to appear-bench warrant
Wilson Jr., Franks: 11424 Marlene Ave., Denham Springs; Age: 53; failure to appear-bench warrant, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, theft less than $1,000
Garcia, Wladimir: address unknown; Age: 44; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, sale-distribution-or possession of legend drug without prescription, failure to secure dental hygienist license
Holmes, Frederick: 44604 Braud St., Sorrento; Age: 49; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
Miller, Jaheim J.: 1419 W. Worthey Road, Gonzales; Age: 18; failure to appear-bench warrant
Johnson, Tony Lee: 12513 Forest Braud Lane, Lot 7, Gonzales; Age: 57; no seat belt, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, careless operation, operating a vehicle while intoxicated-first
Gile, Jess Christopher: 42446 Baystone Ave., Prairieville; Age: 31; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Jan. 23
Richard, Erin: 12477 Oak Fields Drive, Geismar; Age: 44; domestic abuse battery
Garcia, Juan R.: 12222 Deck Blvd., Geismar; Age: 21; driver must be licensed, owner to secure registration, careless operation, operating while intoxicated-first
Bryant, Amanda: 41233 Colonial Drive, Sorrento; Age: 39; domestic abuse battery
Ross Jr., Gregory: 39408 Legacy Lake Drive, Gonzales; Age: 28; no proof of insurance, operating vehicle while license is suspended, reckless operation, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, operating while intoxicated-second (misdemeanor)
Pablo, Tyrone: 5385 La. 18, Vacherie; Age: 31; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, domestic abuse battery-third
Jan. 24
Williams, Brandon Ross: 254 Myrtle Grove St., Donaldsonville; Age: 38; five counts failure to appear-bench warrant, domestic abuse battery
Garner, Corey Bryant: 8337 Robert St., Sorrento; Age: 26; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, careless operation
Breaux, Jamie C.: 420 Staring Lane, Baton Rouge; Age: 36; simple assault
Delmore, Willie James: 39085 Cornerview Road, Gonzales; Age: 60; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Dauzat, Dillon Lain: 40254 William Ficklin Road, Gonzales; Age: 25; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, reckless operation, resisting an officer, domestic abuse aggravated assault-child endangerment, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, domestic abuse battery-child endangerment
Rusk, Steven Dean: 18674 Broussard Road, Prairieville; Age: 40; domestic abuse battery
Ballard, Chad I.: 41318 Orchid Drive, Prairieville; Age: 44; domestic abuse battery
Patrick, Melanie R.: 204 S. Sammy St., Gonzales; Age: 56; domestic abuse battery
Jan. 25
Vercher, Dale: 1909 N. Airline Highway, No. 225, Gonzales; Age: 27; failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of marijuana, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft less than $750
Johnson, Roddy Demond: 11232 Roddy Road No. 4, Gonzales; Age: 28; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
Lewis, Myron J.: 212 Daggs St., Belle Rose; Age: 24; domestic abuse battery
Tillman, Steven M.: 2138 S. Commerce Ave. No. 401, Gonzales; Age: 58; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property
David, Joshua Kyle: 43159 La. 621, Gonzales; Age: 30; violations of protective orders
Jenkins, Jason B.: 7053 Pelican Crossing Drive, Gonzales; Age: 41; domestic abuse battery
Rouyea, Zackary Paul: 12444 George Lambert Road, St. Amant; Age: 35; two counts possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia
Levene, Stacey M.: 41237 Zeola Lane, Gonzales; Age: 34; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17 years of age, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Jan. 26
Scott, Hope Francis: 327 N. Live Oak St., McComb, Mississippi; Age: 33; driving on roadway laned for traffic, driver must be licensed, following vehicles, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids
Sharper, Valencia: 2011 South Ringer St., Gonzales; Age: 25; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Duronslet Jr., Dennis Kird: 2525 W. Orice Roth Road, Apt. 904, Gonzales; Age: 27; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, sale-distribution-or possession of legend drug without prescription, illegal carrying of weapons, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Simmons, Dana Lisa: 10698 Bluff Road, Prairieville ; Age: 54; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant
Deslatte, Chad Wayne: 13029 Babin Road, Gonzales; Age: 39; simple burglary
Jan. 27
Thomas, Kyra Drew: 1912 E. Caldwell St.; Age: 22; failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams
Reider, Darria Deshay: 38294 Tammy Road, Prairieville; Age: 23; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (alprazolam), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids
Ayala Jr., Ivan F.: 12249 Canterbury Park Drive, Geismar; Age: 28; deposit of driver's license, driving on roadway laned for traffic, maximum speed limit, resisting an officer, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated-third (felony)
Taylor, Tylan: 11232 Roddy Road, Gonzales; Age: 19; molestation of a juvenile
Canada, Precious Ryan: 1229 E. Hazel St., Gonzales; Age: 31; probation violation parish
White, David: 7023 Point Avery Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 52; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Dupaty, Tarik Michael: 124 Dupaty Road, Belle Rose; Age: 22; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Lessard Jr., John W.: 36000 Pookey Lane; Age: 28; driving on roadway laned for traffic, general speed law, no motor vehicle insurance, violations of registration provisions, driver must be licensed, failure to appear-bench warrant, aggravated flight from an officer, stop signs and yield signs, traffic-control signals, no passing zone, reckless operation, aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities
Cheshire, Scot Kevin: 16352 Old Hammond Highway, Baton Rouge; Age: 39; four counts violations of protective orders, telephone communications/improper language/harassment
Cardona-Castellon, Edyn Josue: 43215 Moore Road, Prairieville; Age: 36; failure to appear-bench warrant
Manuel Jr., Gregory: 18239 Brown III Road, Prairieville; Age: 34; flight from an officer, simple burglary (vehicle)
Dalton, Jenna: 22830 Talbot Drive, Plaquemine; Age: 36; simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling
Pardue, Teresa: 2502 S. Penn Ave. No. 2, Gonzales; Age: 55; battery of a dating partner
Joshua, Anthony Antrione: 3350 La. 1 S., Donaldsonville; Age: 20; improper display of temporary license plate, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, owner to secure registration, driver must be licensed, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams
Jan. 28
Hipp, Gregory: 2502 S. Penn Ave. Bldg. 9 Apt. 2, Gonzales; Age: 57; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, battery of a dating partner