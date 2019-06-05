St. Amant High School football team looks forward to fall
The St. Amant Gators football team went through spring with a plan to work and get better. Mission accomplished.
“We learned this team is not afraid to work," coach David Oliver said. "They played with great enthusiasm and effort all spring."
The Gators lose some productive players including all-everything K.J. Franklin, who will be playing with the Nicholls State University Colonels in the fall; defensive lineman Johnny Johnson, who is headed to Army; and kicker and punter Matthew Parker.
After the spring evaluation period, many positions are settled, but some are still up for grabs. Returning to lead the offense will be running back Lathan Vaughn. Vaughn is a workhorse back who filled in for Franklin in the second half of last season’s playoff game with Captain Shreve; he finished with nearly 90 rushing yards.
Offensive lineman Isaak Theriot returns to lead a new group up front. The wide receiver group returns a veteran in Austin Bascom, who was a second-team All-District selection last season. The quarterback position was shared by Slate Zeppuhar and Cole Poirrier, with both players competing throughout the summer.
The defense lost some outstanding players led by Johnson, linebacker Aaron Delaune and athlete Darius Smith. Leading the way in 2019 will be defensive tackles Reece Nelson and McKade Fontenot. Linebacker Sam McCorkle is poised to take over and be the leader of the defense.
The Gators typically start upperclassmen every year, and when a senior class graduates, a new group of 30-plus players are ready to go. Next up is weights, conditioning, 7-on-7 and team bonding. “We have a busy summer ahead, looking forward to the 2019 season,” Oliver said.
All-District baseball and softball
Members of the first-team District 5-5A All-District baseball team include:
- East Ascension High School: Blaise Foote, pitcher; Jacob Falgoust, catcher; Grant Griffin, infielder; Kael Babin, outfielder; and Carter Gautreau, utility.
- St. Amant High School: Trey Webb, infielder; and Reese Lipoma, utility.
- Dutchtown High School: Jesse Miller, pitcher; Brayden Caskey, infielder; Cohen Parent, outfielder; and Will Reed, utility.
Members of the second-team District 5-5A All-District baseball team include:
- East Ascension High School: Chance Simmons, pitcher; Garrett Leeper, infielder; Beau Landry, outfielder; and Blake Peterson, utility.
- St. Amant High School: Teddy Webb, pitcher; Brock Bourgeois, catcher; and Lathan Bourgeois, outfielder.
- Dutchtown High School: Brock Barthelemy, pitcher; Landon Manson, catcher; Dalton Barbier, outfielder; LaMarcus Jones, utility; and Zach Braud, utility.
Members of the first-team District 5-5A All-District softball team include:
- East Ascension High School: Alayna Joseph, pitcher; Rachel Ducote, infielder; Jada Goodlow, outfielder; Ali Burt, utility; and Brynnen Gautreau, designated hitter.
- St. Amant High School: Alyssa Romano, pitcher, most valuable player; Chandler Guedry, catcher; infielders Julia Kramer, Sophie Smith and Naylie Rodriquez; outfielders Kelsi Martine and Addie Bourgeois; and Kailey Dufour, designated hitter.
Members of the second-team District 5-5A All-District softball team include:
- East Ascension High School: Rebecca Burke, catcher; Carly Ross, infielder; and Endya Gilliard, outfielder.
- St. Amant High School: Kaylee Parker, pitcher; and Megan Boutwell, infielder.
- Dutchtown High School:Katie Lockwood, infielder; Katelynn Bessonette, outfielder; Camile Dawsey, utility; and Carly Turner, designated hitter.
The coach of the year is Amy Pitre of St. Amant High School.