For Geismar resident Clara Walling, the Christmas season begins on Halloween night, when she sets up the first of eight elaborately decorated Christmas trees around her house.
With various themes ranging from Americana to tropical, the ornate trees infuse the Walling home with a festive warmth each holiday season.
It wasn’t always so easy for Clara to create such an extensive Christmas display. Craig Walling, Clara’s husband, spent 26 years in the Army. While he was active duty, the near constant relocations — Craig counts 21 moves in 26 years — and limited housing space kept the family from embracing seasonal decorations.
The Walling’s daughter, Jennifer Neville, remembers the family bought a $2 Christmas tree when she was very young that they used for at least 20 years.
But when Craig retired and the family moved back to Clara’s home state of Louisiana, Neville said, “the explosion of Christmas began.” The Wallings started hosting family gatherings, a special responsibility for Clara now that she was finally home.
“I just wanted it to be magical for the family, because we had been gone for so many years,” she said.
Over the last 11 years, Clara’s collection has grown.
Her traditional tree sits in the living room, bearing many ornaments from their early years of marriage. A natural tree encircled with a vine and covered in fake snow rests by the entryway, right behind a piece of cypress wood painted with Santa’s face.
Many of the trees are festooned with ornaments collected from their travels. The so-called Hummel tree, for instance, contains Hummel figurines they bought while living in Germany.
“Every tree is special,” Craig added.
Other trees include a tropical tree bedecked with a surfing Santa, colorful fish and floral Hawaiian shirts, and a small gingerbread tree dressed in red garland and gingerbread ornaments that rests on the kitchen island countertop.
Clara places two trees upstairs in the “man cave,” one decked out in New Orleans Saints colors and another brimming with poinsettias.
One of the most meaningful trees for Clara is what she calls her Vicki Tree, named in honor of her close friend who passed away. The tree, dotted here and there with blue Delft ornaments from Holland, sits in the guest bedroom and has the honor of being the first tree to go up each year.
For Clara, the display setup process is personal and deliberate. She confided she often goes with only a few hours of sleep during the prolonged phase of preparing her home for Christmas, a time period that lasts as short as four days or as long as two weeks.
As a little girl, Clara remembers loving the magic of Christmas, from the smells to the sounds. Coming home meant recreating that magic.
“When you move as much as we did, we had to do something that was consistent,” she explained.
Now, after 44 years of marriage, packing and unpacking their lives and exploring the world together, the Wallings have finally created their own lasting tradition.