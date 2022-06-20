Court cases filed in Ascension Parish May 31-June 3:
CIVIL SUITS
Christopher Chmurka and Catrina Chmurka v. ANPAC Louisiana Insurance Co., damages.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Tawanna L. Baham, open account.
Neighbors Federal Credit Union v. Kenneth Steve Irwin, executory process.
Conn Appliances Inc. v. Lotoya M. Parker, promissory note.
Edward Keith Minton v. Johnson Controls Security Solutions, Adt LLC dba ADT Security Services and ADT LLC, damages.
Chreka K. Vessel v. Billy L. Guillard, Moons Towing Service Inc. and Amguard Insurance Co., damages.
GJ3 Enterprises LLC v. Norma C. Burns, open account.
Pureworks Inc. dba EHS Sustainability Ul v. Eastern Constructors Incorporated, breach of contract.
Conn Appliances Inc. v. William Bindon, promissory note.
Winifred R. Perniciaro v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., damages.
Kobe Bernard v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., Brennan Rachal, Edmond Rachal and USAA, damages.
Lubbock County Hospital District dba University Medical Center v. Jeremiah Verrett, executory judgment.
US Bank National Association v. Delmas R. Delaune aka Delmas Delaune, Sharon G. Delaune aka Sharon Delaune, executory process.
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Charleston Percy Jr./AKA Murphy, Charleston P. Jr./AKA Murphy and Charleston Murphy Jr., executory process.
FAMILY SUITS
David Lee Graham v. Jessica Patin Graham, divorce.
Ayana D. Forbes v. Romeraux T. Allen, divorce.
Rikki Cunningham v. Charles Cunningham, divorce.
Brent W. Bercegeay v. Leanne M. Bercegeay, divorce.
Damon McCrocy v. Deborah McCrory, divorce.
Joy Davis Turner v. Terrence Turner, divorce.
Kimberly Denoux v. Matthew Denoux, divorce.
Kayla Lafleur v. Randy Lafleur, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Jeremiah Young
Succession of Joel Edward Moore
Succession of Cynthia S. Grose
Succession of Billy B. Johnson, Patricia Allen Johnson
Succession of Talmadge W. Carter
Succession of Raymond Paul Blouin
Succession of Charles Lee Johnson