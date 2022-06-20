Court cases filed in Ascension Parish May 31-June 3:

CIVIL SUITS

Christopher Chmurka and Catrina Chmurka v. ANPAC Louisiana Insurance Co., damages.

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Tawanna L. Baham, open account.

Neighbors Federal Credit Union v. Kenneth Steve Irwin, executory process.

Conn Appliances Inc. v. Lotoya M. Parker, promissory note.

Edward Keith Minton v. Johnson Controls Security Solutions, Adt LLC dba ADT Security Services and ADT LLC, damages.

Chreka K. Vessel v. Billy L. Guillard, Moons Towing Service Inc. and Amguard Insurance Co., damages.

GJ3 Enterprises LLC v. Norma C. Burns, open account.

Pureworks Inc. dba EHS Sustainability Ul v. Eastern Constructors Incorporated, breach of contract.

Conn Appliances Inc. v. William Bindon, promissory note.

Winifred R. Perniciaro v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., damages.

Kobe Bernard v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., Brennan Rachal, Edmond Rachal and USAA, damages.

Lubbock County Hospital District dba University Medical Center v. Jeremiah Verrett, executory judgment.

US Bank National Association v. Delmas R. Delaune aka Delmas Delaune, Sharon G. Delaune aka Sharon Delaune, executory process.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Charleston Percy Jr./AKA Murphy, Charleston P. Jr./AKA Murphy and Charleston Murphy Jr., executory process.

FAMILY SUITS

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox

Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today.

David Lee Graham v. Jessica Patin Graham, divorce.

Ayana D. Forbes v. Romeraux T. Allen, divorce.

Rikki Cunningham v. Charles Cunningham, divorce.

Brent W. Bercegeay v. Leanne M. Bercegeay, divorce.

Damon McCrocy v. Deborah McCrory, divorce.

Joy Davis Turner v. Terrence Turner, divorce.

Kimberly Denoux v. Matthew Denoux, divorce.

Kayla Lafleur v. Randy Lafleur, divorce.

PROBATE SUITS

Succession of Jeremiah Young

Succession of Joel Edward Moore

Succession of Cynthia S. Grose

Succession of Billy B. Johnson, Patricia Allen Johnson

Succession of Talmadge W. Carter

Succession of Raymond Paul Blouin

Succession of Charles Lee Johnson