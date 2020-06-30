The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on June 18-25:
June 18
May, Manuel J.: 48; 17388 Levern Stafford Road, Prairieville; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000 (felony)
Bias, Shannon: 28; 806 Winder Road, Thibodeaux; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Painter, Justin M.: 34; 16479 Oakridge Road, Prairieville; domestic abuse battery; strangulation (felony)
Gammons, Walter: 60; 44013 Ray Kelley Road, St. Amant; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), criminal trespass/all other offenses
Phelps, Ryan C.: 39; 43497 Norwood Road, Gonzales; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
June 19
Pascual, Chance Douglas: 32; 44296 Prince Road, St. Amant; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, turning movements and required signals, operating while intoxicated-first (misdemeanor)
Ziegler, Kimberly Bellard: 39, address unknown; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000 (felony)
Thomas, Keyon Montac: 32; 17950 Airline Highway, No. 832, Prairieville; violations of protective orders
LeBlanc, Terry Paul: 65; 326 E. Industry St., Gonzales; simple burglary (all others)
Marzoni, Justin Michael: 38; 26424 Parker Heights Road, Prairieville; failure to appear-bench warrant
Bringier, Jyrah Jamard: 28; 128 First St., Donaldsonville; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (oxycodone), driving on roadway laned for traffic, general speed law, reckless operation, resisting an officer, aggravated flight from an officer (felony), simple obstruction of a highway of commerce, hit-and-run driving, two counts stop signs and yield signs
Allen Jr., Willie P.: 51; 4041 Roddy Road, Gonzales; failure to appear-bench warrant, criminal trespass/all other offenses, simple burglary (all others)
Neyland, Jeremy: 44; homeless; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), criminal trespass/all other offenses, simple burglary (all others)
Cabellero, Dustin: 26; 2221 S. Ringer Ave., Gonzales; violations of protective orders
June 20
Moinot Jr., Richard: 52; 13380 J B Templet Road, Gonzales; maximum speed limit, failure to appear-bench warrant
Boyette, Johnny-Joseph Paul: 36; 539 Autumn Drive, Walworth, Wisconsin; driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated-first (misdemeanor)
Leblanc, Sidney Louis: 63; moved from 1218 W. La. 30, Gonzales; disturbing the peace/drunkenness, resisting an officer, criminal trespass/all other offenses, theft less than $1,000, failure to appear-bench warrant
Gunter, Shelly: 37; 17142 La. 42; failure to appear-bench warrant, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, criminal trespass/ all other offenses
Burrough, Zachary Neal: 30; 38479 La. 74, Gonzales; domestic abuse battery; strangulation (felony)
Reinhardt II, David Bruce: 46; 37233 La. 621, Prairieville; possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities/ weapons law violation
Bergeron, Hayden R.: 26; 17220 Parker Heights Road, Prairieville; failure to appear-bench warrant, forgery of a motor vehicle inspection certificate, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), theft less than $1,000
Johnson III, Jeffery A: 20; 1415 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Poche, Joseph Wayne: 53; 43342 Maple Grove Drive, Gonzales; domestic abuse battery-strangulation (felony)
June 21
Poche, Lauryn Neal: 33; 10052 Mint Drive, Baton Rouge; domestic abuse battery
Owens, Dusty Lynn: 19; 15166 La. 931, Gonzales; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, domestic abuse battery
Lovincy, Tyrus Raekwon: 21; 210 Virginia St., Belle Rose; failure to appear-bench warrant
Disotell, Don Micah: 30; 11348 Peggy St., St. Amant; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, operating while intoxicated-first (misdemeanor)
Thomas, Peggy J.: 56; 41124 Witek Road, Gonzales; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, resisting an officer
Flores, John Matthew: 30; 17139 La. 44, Prairieville; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000 (misdemeanor)
Hooper, Cyrus Leroy: 34; 8199 Wood St., St. James; simple assault, domestic abuse battery
McMeller, Johnnie R.: 66; 215 N. Roscoe Ave., Gonzales; second-degree murder
June 22
Alsay, Latrell Michell: 22; 107 Pine St., Donaldsonville; obscenity, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Pointer, Christopher Lane: 41; 38389 La. 929, Lot 7, Prairieville; criminal trespass/all other offenses, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000 (felony)
Rushing, Randy W.: 32; 826 Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive, Baton Rouge; theft less than $1,000
Dungan, David N.: 45; 7233 Antioch Road, Baton Rouge; failure to appear-bench warrant
Vest, Adam: 33; 7286 Donaldson Drive, Gonzales; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, simple criminal damage to property less than $1000 (misdemeanor)
Landry, Katlyn M.: 24; 6716 La. 1, Belle Rose; surety, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
June 23
Wilson, Quincy D.: 44; 9445 Williams Road, Gonzales; distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids
Diggs, Kyiara: 22; 1955 Jake Lane Trail A, St. Gabriel; aggravated battery
Williams, Steven: 19; 5172 Mars Drive, Darrow; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance (felony), possession of marijuana (misdemeanor)
Thompson, Tyras: 23; 9445 Williams Road, Gonzales; bond revocation, possession of marijuana (misdemeanor)
Williams, Larry J.: 43; 30081 Pluto Ave., Darrow; illegal possession of stolen firearms, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin, failure to appear-bench warrant
Vicknair, Denis Joseph: 54; 3431 King Road, Liberty, Mississippi; operating vehicle while license is suspended, careless operation, operating while intoxicated-second (misdemeanor)
Hedger, Christopher: 60; 9170 Edna Lane, Gonzales; domestic abuse battery
June 24
McZeal, Seanwitt: 54; 38352 Pierce Road, Gonzales; domestic abuse battery
Parms, Rayshaun: 25; 226 S. Elm St., Gramercy; aggravated assault with a firearm (felony), illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities
Stewart, Melissa K.: 22; 17797 Airline Highway, Prairieville; failure to appear-bench warrant
Wise, Christopher: 31; 11332 Maultrie Ave., Baton Rouge; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000 (felony), fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Landry, Travis Quarrdell: 35; 12237 Deck Blvd., Geismar; aggravated assault with a firearm (felony), second-degree battery, parole violation, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, aggravated assault with a firearm (felony)
Thomas, Dennis: 60; 38432 Dennis Road, Darrow; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, domestic abuse battery
Joshua, Fondell C.: 35; 41063 Cannon Road, Gonzales; domestic abuse battery
June 25
Winfrey, Dairius Abe: 23; 908 Mulberry St., Donaldsonville; simple battery
Sheese, Blake Anthony: 22; 18447 Belle Alliance Road, Prairieville; domestic abuse battery, failure to appear-bench warrant