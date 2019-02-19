GONZALES — The Ascension Parish School Board has approved the most popular attendance zone plan for the new Bullion Primary School opening this fall, tweaking the zone a bit to leave about 40 students where they are now, at the existing Prairieville Primary.

The revision was made in committee, after administrators and School Board members heard from some 700 residents at two meetings earlier this month and in an online survey.

Bullion Primary, under construction now in Prairieville near Airline Highway, will open for the next school year to relieve overcrowding at two nearby primary schools, Prairieville Primary and Oak Grove Primary.

Demographer Mike Hefner, the School Board's consultant for the attendance zone project, had presented three plans, all of which would send some students now attending the two existing schools to the new Bullion Primary.

The new Bullion Primary attendance zone will encompass much of the current Oak Grove zone between Interstate 10 and Airline Highway. Much of the variation in the three possible options involved parts of the existing Prairieville Primary zone east of Airline.

+4 Under pressure to grow, Ascension schools plan attendance zone changes in Prairieville PRAIRIEVILLE — Parents of Prairieville Primary School inspected three possible options Thursday for a school attendance zone change in norther…

Among residents, the plan that left the most students at Prairieville Primary was the first choice, with 43 percent of online responses from the public favoring it, compared to the next favorite plan coming in 38 percent of online voters, and at about half of the comment cards that registered a favorite, 37 out of 65, said Chad Lynch, the district's director of planning and construction.

The School Board on Tuesday approved the first-choice plan, revising it to leave 43 students who live along Henry Road and south to U.S. 61 at their school of Prairieville Primary, instead of moving them to the new primary school.

With that revision, Bullion Primary will open in August with 594 students, with a projected growth over the next two years of 51 additional students; Oak Grove will have 597 students, with a projected growth of 149 new students, and Prairieville Primary will have 810 students, with a projected growth of 148 students, Hefner said.

The projected growth figures are based on subdivisions that have been approved for the areas surrounding each school, Lynch said.

Temporary classroom buildings are currently helping the district serve students at primary schools with enrollments of over 720, the ideal maximum levels the school district has set for its primary schools.

The new $16.1 million Bullion Primary is being financed through a $120 million bond issue voters approved in April 2016 for projects across the district.