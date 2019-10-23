Ascension Catholic beats 3A Erath
Ascension Catholic remained undefeated and moved to 6-0 for the season as it went on the road and beat 3A Erath, 27-14.
The Bulldogs were on a bye in district 7-1A play and faced a tough test with Erath. Ascension Catholic coach Benny Saia knew his team would be tested. “We told the kids after the game that we were proud of them, and they beat a good football team at their place," Saia said.
The Bulldogs jumped out to a 7-0 lead on a 70-yard touchdown run by Jai Williams in the first quarter. The Bobcats utilized their run-pass offense to try to confuse the Bulldogs; they were able to move the ball at times, but Ascension Catholic’s defense caused two turnovers and stopped Erath on downs several times.
Early in the second quarter, Ascension Catholic got the offense going again on a 30-yard Williams run and 34-yard completion from quarterback Bryce Leonard to running back Khai Prean to set the Bulldogs up for first and goal. Ascension Catholic handed the ball off to tight end J’Mond Tapp, who scored from 7 yards out for a 14-0 Bulldog lead. Erath was able to score before the half on a drive that was aided by two 15-yard penalties on the Bulldog defense, ending with a Tucker Derise 2-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 14-7 heading into halftime.
The third quarter belonged to Ascension Catholic as the Bulldogs were aced with a fourth down and 11 at midfield, Leonard found wideout Demontray Harry on a 12-yard slant to move the chains and extend the drive. The drive ended with a 32-yard touchdown from Leonard to Tapp for a 21-7 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
“Teams will continue to stack the box and try to stop Jai Williams, Eric Simon and Khai Prean," Saia said. "We threw the ball well with Bryce Leonard; he is playing very well and getting better each week." Leonard played his best game of the season, going 6-10 for 175 yards and two touchdowns.
Ascension Catholic scored its last touchdown early in the fourth quarter on a 67-yard touchdown pass from Leonard to Williams for a 27-7 lead. Williams finished with 148 yards rushing and 82 yards receiving plus two touchdowns. Erath added a late touchdown when quarterback Luke LeBlanc scored from 1 yard out to make it 27-14. The Bobcats attempted an onside kick that went out of bounds, allowing the Bulldogs to get in a victory formation for their sixth win of the season.
Ascension Catholic’s defense was led by Williams (nine tackles), Nick Hilliard (nine tackles), Matt Lafleur (nine tackles), Brock Acosta (seven tackles and one interception), Sam Mire (seven tackles), Jacob Dunn (seven tackles and a fumble recovery) and Owen Smith (five tackles and one sack).
The Bulldogs' quest for a district championship resumes on Friday night in Donaldsonville against 6-1 East Iberville. The game will be Ascension Catholic’s homecoming. “We are happy to be 6-0, but are not satisfied," Saia said. "Every week brings another challenge; we need to stay humble and hungry."
Oct. 18 football scores for Ascension Parish teams
East Ascension 29
Dutchtown 24
East Ascension (5-2) plays at Woodlawn at 7 p.m. Oct. 25.
Dutchtown (6-1) plays McKinley at home at 7 p.m. Oct. 25.
St. Amant 49
Woodlawn 6
St. Amant (5-2) plays at Catholic at 7 p.m. Oct. 25.
Donaldsonville 6
St. James 37
Donaldsonville (5-2) plays at Patterson at 7 p.m. Oct. 25.
Ascension Christian 32
St John 21
Ascension Christian (3-4) plays White Castle at home at 7 p.m. Oct. 25.
Ascension Catholic 27
Erath 14
Ascension Catholic (6-0) plays East Iberville at home at 7 p.m. Oct. 25.
Ascension Parish volleyball roundup
Division 1
Dutchtown 24-5, power ranking 3
East Ascension 22-8, power ranking 4
St Amant 11-10, power ranking 11
Division 4
Donaldsonville 3-8, power ranking 22
Division 5
Ascension Catholic 17-13, power ranking 9
Ascension Christian 8-12, power ranking 15.