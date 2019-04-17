Joy Gautreau Bernadas LeBlanc held a faded photo, carefully looking at each face. As her fingers guided across the image, she shared a story about each person pictured.
"He was such a nice guy," she said of one of the young men in the photo. "It's sad, so many are gone."
The photo, one of many passed around, included the members of the Gonzales High School Class of 1944. Some photos were from their days in school and others from previous reunions. Early reunions included more than 90 percent of the original class.
The recent reunion included just five of the original graduating class. LeBlanc and four other of her classmates gathered April 10 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of their graduation, which was held April 11, 1944.
They remembered the long, white dresses they wore on graduation day, most handmade by their mothers. The fact that eight of the male students in their class had to leave for "the war" eight days before graduation also prompted discussion.
They sang "My Buddy" graduation day and their class motto was "Onward ever, backward never." Red, white and blue decorations, the class colors, dotted the room, and each classmate received a red rose, the class flower.
They are 90 to 92 years old. Barbara Demageaux Bourgeois was quick to point out that at 90, she's the youngest.
They were part of the last Gonzales High class to attend 11 grades.
While the women's memories were sharp, sharing details of graduation night and past reunions, the actual number of their graduating class is somewhat in dispute. Some say the class included 56 while others remember 58 or 59. It’s been 75 years since graduation and even the records show different numbers. But one thing is clear, the Class of 1944 is a close-knit bunch.
The group, which includes alumni, spouses of deceased alumni and children of alumni, meets once a month at someone's home. They've been gathering for years. For the 75th anniversary celebration, they decided to send out invitations to all of the known living classmates for a lunch at a local restaurant. They knew a member who lives out of state would not be able to attend.
There was a moment of silence for graduates who have died in the last year, including one who died just a few days prior to the reunion. Most said they were going to the wake later that evening.
The women said they have stayed in touch throughout all these years because they enjoyed each other's company. They were the fun class, most said.
Charlene Bercegeay Parker, the daughter of classmate Betty Joy Gautreau Bercegeay, called the group "lively" and said they "just can't stop talking when they get together."
The reunion lasted for more than three hours.
"We just love getting together because we really like each other, always did," Bercegeay said. "We all know who we are and we know where we're going. Life if good."