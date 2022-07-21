BASF recently donated $5,000 to support Young Entrepreneurs Academy of Baton Rouge, an after-school program that teaches students in grades eight through 12 how to build business management skills and then create and run their own independent companies.
Over the course of the academic year, students are taught by instructors from LSU E.J. Ourso College of Business and area entrepreneurs. They are mentored as they create business plans, pitch their ideas to an outside panel of investors for seed money, register their businesses with the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office and launch their own companies, a news release said.
Students graduate with a certificate in entrepreneurship and are eligible for three course credits from LSU. BASF supports participation in the academy through scholarship funding for Ascension Parish public school students.
The academy is accepting applications and student referrals. The application deadline is Aug. 21. Referrals for students can be given at www.yeabr.org/refer and student applications can be submitted at www.yeabr.org/apply.