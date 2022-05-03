Farm Day set for May 7
Petite Farms is the location of Farm Day, set from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Farm Day includes horse riding, hayrides, food, games and a chance for children to meet a variety of farm animals at 35486 Blain Petite Road, Prairieville.
Becky Petite has been hosting the day for years. For more information, call (225) 673-3276 or email ashleybourgeois@eatel.net.
VFW Jam slated for May 7
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3693 will hold the ninth annual VFW Jam on May 7 at 42430 Churchpoint Road, Gonzales.
The events also includes an indoor crafts fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, call Brent Gautreau at (225) 485-7875.
Ascension Utilities customers can pay online
The Ascension Parish Utilities Department has announced that all ACUD 1 water customers can pay their bills online or by telephone.
“This is one more step toward our goal of making government more responsive to the people,” said Parish President Clint Cointment.
Customers of Parish Utilities of Ascension already had the ability to pay online. Customers of ACUD 1 can do so also. The service is available immediately. Credit card payments will be assessed a 2.99% convenience fee.
To pay online, visit: http://www.ascensionparish.net/departments/utilities/. Customers can also call a toll free number, (855) 960-6191, to make a payment.
PreK Play Day at the library
Challenge your preschooler’s imagination and come play at the library’s PreK Play Day on Saturday.
Let your preschooler build with blocks, solve puzzles, color and use straw connectors to solve age-appropriate challenges. Let them practice critical thinking skills by building a bridge for a toy car to cross or creating a straw structure to crawl through without knocking it down. Library staffers also will challenge them to use blocks to spell out their name. Watch your child’s confidence grow as they develop social and cognitive skills.
PreK Play Day starts at 10 a.m. at the Dutchtown, Galvez, and Gonzales locations.
Prevention on the Go
Take advantage of breast, colorectal, prostate, and skin cancer screenings from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 20 at the Waguespack Center in Donaldsonville
To schedule an appointment, call (225) 425-8034.
Sew Much Fun
Are you ready to figure out how a sewing machine works? Do you need to challenge figuring out what to create next? On Tuesday, May 10, at 6 p.m. at Galvez and Thursday, May 12 at 3 p.m. at Gonzales, the Ascension Parish Library will have sewing machines set up to teach how to make a rope basket using a zig-zag stitch. This is perfect for beginners and those with experience. Learn how to find more intricate projects to do at home using the library's Creativebug database.
This program is designed for teens 12-18. Registration is required to secure your spot. Call (225) 622-3339 for Galvez or (225) 647-3955 for Gonzales.
Building for Birds
Create a safe and comfortable space in your backyard and see if any flying friends move in. The library will have all the supplies — hammer, screwdriver and pieces of raw cedar. All you need to do is come ready to build. Registration is required. Just choose a place: Tuesday, May 17 at Dutchtown; or Tuesday, May 24 at Galvez.
Each program begins at 4 p.m. This program is designed for tweens ages 9-11. To register, call (225) 647-3955 for Gonzales, (225) 673-8699 for Dutchtown, or (225) 622-3339 for Galvez.
Fire and Ice
Do your kids know what to do in case of a fire emergency? No one wants to think about facing danger, but it’s best to be prepared. May marks International Firefighters Day, so let your local firefighters educate your family on fire safety so you can be as prepared as possible. Listen to the conversation at the Ascension Parish Library at Galvez on Saturday, May 7, beginning at 9:30 a.m., or visit our Gonzales location on Saturday, May 14, at 2 p.m. Don’t forget to play in the paint and challenge a friend to a round of Pin the Helmet on the Firefighter. When you’re all done, grab a shaved ice from Kona Ice.
Downtown Live @Crescent concert series set
The free Downtown Live @Crescent concerts, held in Crescent Park, continue May 7 with Party at Joes, June 4 with Larry Neal and the Neal Brother's Blues Band and end July 2 with the Michael Foster Project. The concerts are set from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., weather permitting.
For information, call (225) 445-1383.
VFW Post 3693 concert set for May 26 in Gonzales
Veterans of Foreign Wars 3693 will host a Memorial Day weekend tribute concert May 26 at the VFW Post Hall at 42430 Churchpoint Road, Gonzales.
Performers include Marty Raybon of Shenandoah, Andy Griggs, Nelson Blanchard of LeRoux, Clifton Brown, Konner James, Ben Ragsdale, and Mason Shows.
Tickets are $100. All tickets include VIP table seating and dinner.
Doors open 5:30 p.m. Dinner is set for 6 p.m., and the concert slated for 6:30 p.m. Visit the VFW's Facebook page for ticket information.