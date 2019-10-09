During October, Ascension Public Schools is encouraging students to eat breakfast at school with a fun campaign inspired by the 1985 movie "The Breakfast Club." Posters, fliers, social media posts and parent messages are just some of the ways the school district will strive to increase breakfast participation.
"Research shows that skipping breakfast and experiencing hunger can impair a student's ability to learn," said Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander. "Grabbing a nutritious meal at the start of the day is easy in our school cafeterias. We hope this campaign will capture the attention of both students and their parents."
According to the Food Research & Action Center, participation in school breakfast programs benefits learning in these ways:
- Eating breakfast, including at school, helps improve student academic performance and behavior
- School breakfast decreases the risk of food insecurity
- School breakfast can improve children's dietary intake and protect against obesity and other negative health outcomes
The photo shoot for the campaign involved students from all four high schools: Donaldsonville High senior Kevin Singleton, Dutchtown High senior Courtney Hughes, Dutchtown High and Early College Option senior Joshua Law, East Ascension High senior Emma Cockrum and St. Amant High junior Mason Pearson.