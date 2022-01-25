The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Jan. 6-13:
Jan. 6
Frazier, Xavier Dewayne: 6672 La. 308, Belle Rose; Age: 34; domestic abuse battery, simple assault, simple robbery
Moak, Alexis Nicole: 102 N. Village Lane, Petal, Mississippi; Age: 19; second degree cruelty to juveniles
Foster, Wayne Hoit: 41066 Galvez Gardens Road, Prairieville; Age: 27; domestic abuse battery
Jan. 7
Dolliole, Melcolm Patrick: 58784 Allen St., Plaquemine; Age: 36; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, driver must be licensed, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, no seat belt, maximum speed limit
Petty, Jovan: homeless, Gonzales; Age: 36; criminal mischief/giving of any false report or complaint to a sheriff or his deputies or to any officer of the law, criminal mischief/tampering with any property of another, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, simple burglary (vehicle)
Been, Dylan Mark: 44310 Dora Road, St. Amant; Age: 28; failure to appear-bench warrant
Reed, Rekisha Renise: 1040 Progress Road, Baton Rouge; Age: 44; state probation violation, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Jan. 8
Felton, Irell: 9292 Watertower Lake, Convent; Age: 39; criminal mischief/giving of any false report or complaint to a sheriff or his deputies or to any officer of the law
Salley, Sarah E.: 44037 Lake Village Drive, Prairieville; Age: 37; driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated-third offense
Stuprich, Ethan Schirofrank: 15333 Ryan Ave., Prairieville; Age: 23; littering prohibited, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/drunkenness
Robinson, Mickey Lynn: 42350 Churchpoint Road, Gonzales; Age: 38; failure to appear-bench warrant, surety, theft $5,000 but less than $25,000, failure to appear-bench warrant
Jan. 9
Brown, Mike Darrel: 37348 La. 30, No. 149; Age: 27; resisting an officer, traffic-control signals, reckless operation, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, aggravated flight from an officer
Jan. 10
Fuller, Jeremiah H.: 17073 Kari Drive, Prairieville; Age: 47; state probation violation
Parker, Derrick: 1205 Cy Bean Road, Donaldsonville; Age: 45; domestic abuse battery-second
Jan. 11
Wallace III, Anderson: 14086 Airline Highway, No. 1924, Gonzales; Age: 37; surety, bond revocation, battery of a police officer, violations of protective orders, domestic abuse battery
Dauzat, Paula: 14464 Tiggy Duplessis Road, Gonzales; Age: 56; evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, operating vehicle while license is suspended, driving on roadway laned for traffic, maximum speed limit, reckless operation
Allen, Jessie M.: 4330 Jefferson St., Baker; Age: 41; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Pry, David Eli: 8119 Schmidt Lane, Slaughter; Age: 34; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Samuels, Lisa Ann: 1414 Concetta St., Donaldsonville; Age: 50; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction