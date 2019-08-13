Jeff Pettit, 64, says frustration with irresponsible growth in the parish led him to seek the Ascension Parish Council District 10 seat.
Retired from Barnes & Noble Booksellers, Pettit, an independent, said he intends to be a full-time council representative.
“Frustration with allowing irresponsible growth; in particular, subdivisions, led me to seek office,” he said in a campaign announcement.
"Not requiring infrastructure to be in place to accommodate the additional load and demand has led to an overburdened road system, worsening drainage issues, overcrowded schools, and added strain to our law enforcement, fire and EMS services," he said.
He said elected officials must, through zoning and ordinances, encourage responsible growth and put a stop to past practices and "business as usual."
He favors infrastructure-driven development and an end to "behind closed doors" deals.
"Transparency in all matters is what the citizens should expect from their council representatives: a position I support and will practice, especially in financial matters," he said. "After all, it’s taxpayer money."
A member of Graceworks Church, he lives between Gonzales and Geismar with his wife of 43 years, Susan. They have one son, four grandchildren, three dogs, two cats, two turtles, a guinea pig and three fish.