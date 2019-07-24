The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail July 11-18:
July 11
Arnold, Warren: 30, 33647 N. Walker Road, Livingston, misdemeanor simple criminal damage to property, felony theft.
Falcon, Chase M.: 28, 216 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville, parole violation, revocation of parole.
Gray, Talen: 18, 14306 Brentwood Court, Gonzales, violations of protective orders.
Woolbert, Michael: 28, 2023 McComb Holmsville Road, McComb, Mississippi, possession of marijuana, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, two counts of failure to appear in court, operating vehicle while license is suspended, careless operation, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.
Rainey, Justin: 29, 120 Oak Ridge Ave., Apt. C, Donaldsonville, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Gibbs, Christopher L.: 36, 1210 Bryant St., Donaldsonville, parole violation, simple burglary/vehicle.
Daffron, Cody James: 26, 39202 Country Drive, Prairieville, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
July 12
Green, Kaglin: 20, 622 First St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
McKinley, Randolph: 58, Convent, disturbing the peace/simple assault.
Ard, Amanda: 38, 16260 La. 44, Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Compton, Landon: 40, 16260 La. 44, No. 5, Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Willis, Drake R.: 23, 44099 Toucan St., Sorrento, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, resisting an officer, handicapped parking.
Franklin, Leroy: 34, 12148 Grand Wood Ave., Gonzales, violations of protective orders.
Trosclair, Dustin J.: 37, 17369 JT Roddy Road, Prairieville, failure to appear in court.
Tuggles, Adrian Christopher: 31, 245 Dville Village Circle, Donaldsonville, two counts of failure to appear in court, two counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction, domestic abuse battery.
Butler, Leroy: 37, 5785 Tullis St., New Orleans, failure to appear in court.
Spann, Anna Elizabeth: 33, address unavailable, Gonzales, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Cox, Derrick: 22, 2824 Burnside Ave., No. 1404, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, misdemeanor simple criminal damage to property.
Bolona, Dawn: 31, 105 Oak St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
Tabiolo, Karen: 47, 37048 Cotton Mill Ave., Geismar, domestic abuse battery.
Milton, Allen D.: 44, 12414 Deck Blvd., Geismar, domestic abuse battery.
Thompson, Termaine A.: 39, 12414 Deck Blvd., Geismar, domestic abuse aggravated assault.
July 13
Condon, Brianna L.: 30, 16114 Bluff Road, Prairieville, battery of a dating partner.
Paille, Brady Paul: 44, 16114 Bluff Road, Prairieville, failure to appear in court, battery of a dating partner.
Woods, Alia F.: 24, 313 W. Second St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
Kraus, Paula: 59, 45059 Stringer Bridge Road, St. Amant, simple battery of persons with infirmities.
Jackson, Maurice: 28, 3147 Robinson Lane, Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
Caple, Aleuxis: 35, 37113 White Road, 39, Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, domestic abuse battery.
July 14
Allen, Megean M.: 31, 3437 Lanier Drive, Baton Rouge, two counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction, misdemeanor illegal possession of stolen things less.
Blank, Jared Paul: 31, 48041 Sam Martin Road, St. Amant, three counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Moran, Caleb: 30, 17325 Penn Blvd., Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court.
Harrington, Jeffrey A.: 31, 16517 Paulette St., Prairieville, misdemeanor simple criminal damage to property, domestic abuse battery.
Preston, Abigail M.: 31, 11419 La. 431, St. Amant, surety, four counts of failure to appear in court.
Blazier, Tyler J.: 22, 12446 Laurel Ridge Road, St. Amant, state probation violation, bond revocation, misdemeanor theft.
Tillman, Steven M.: 57, 2138 S. Commerce Ave., 401, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Morris, Derrell James: 28, 10400 Alex Reine Road, St. Amant, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, failure to appear in court, domestic abuse battery, telephone communications/improper language/harassment, simple assault.
Green, Jacoby: 19, 3166 Mount Bethel Lane, Donaldsonville, bond revocation, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Chen Suc, Victor Federico: 20, 15413 Oak Meadow St., Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, domestic abuse battery/pregnant victim.
Gibbs, Cassie Allison: 26, 15413 Palmetto Lane, Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
July 15
Armanini, Mario L.: 26, 724 Shady Glen, Baton Rouge, parole violation, felony theft, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, criminal trespass/all other offenses.
Smith, Jammie Lynn: 33, 152 Evangeline Drive, Apt. A, Donaldsonville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, issuing worthless check.
Guedry, Trulena: 38, 10301 Taylor Sheets Jr. Road, St. Amant, indecent behavior with juveniles, carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
Dell, Jordan: 18, 14394 Bishop Woods Road, Gonzales, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, illegal carrying of weapons.
Davis, Torre Jahleel: 20, 4155 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Wilson, Elreed: 67, 4580 Walter Hill Road, Darrow, illegal possession of stolen things.
Lorio, Holly: 41, 15630 La. 16, French Settlement, misdemeanor theft.
Welsh, Patrick Yevngny: 19, 17050 Richmond Drive, Prairieville, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
Greene, Jesse R.: 37, 15420 Los Arboles St., Gonzales, surety, failure to appear in court.
July 16
Bourque III, Joseph W.: 38, 17950 Airline Highway, Apt. 115, Prairieville, two counts of misdemeanor theft, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Stephens, Jeremy K.: 36, 38534 La. 74, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Holliday, Isaac: 28, 19702 Palmer Road, Livingston, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Pagan, Angela R.: 44, 43276 Moody Dixon Road, Prairieville, operating vehicle while license is suspended, reckless operation, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, misdemeanor simple criminal damage to property.
Bourgeois, Tiffany Fay: 38, 18393 Robert Denham Road, Prairieville, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Fletcher, Kyle Webb: 36, 12282 Calcote Road, Gonzales, parole violation, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, view outward or inward through windshield or windows/obscuring prohibited, improper display of temporary license plate, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, resisting an officer.
Robinson, Justin C.: 45, 12232 Dutchtown Lane, Lot 1, Dutchtown, surety, failure to appear in court.
July 17
Lescano, Heidy: 41, 36327 Cypress Glen Ave., Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Coupel, Brent M.: 29, 3587 McCall Road, Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Christoff, Crandell Larmon: 23, 14496 Oak Meadow St., Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Davis, Brandon Demarius: 30, 196 Freetown Lane, Belle Rose, hold for other agency, surety, four counts of failure to appear in court.
Fisher Jr., Eddie Kendrick: 37, 1028 St. Vincent St., Donaldsonville, simple assault.
Bell, Russell: 31, address unavailable, simple battery.
Blake, Cody John: 27, 722 S. Cypress St., Hammond, failure to appear in court.
Guillot Jr., Kevin John: 33, 1124 Sharp Road, Baton Rouge, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of heroin, failure to appear in court, two counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Palermo, Sage: 29, 15060 Beau Jon Ave., Prairieville, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
Saulny, Jessica A.: 28, 12178 Canterbury Park Drive, Geismar, five counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Bell, Russell: 31, 1111 St. Vincent St., Donaldsonville, bond revocation, second degree battery.
Lockett, Trevor: 19, 16064 Macaluso Lane, Prairieville, armed robbery/attempted armed robbery/use of firearm/additional penalty, aggravated second degree battery, armed robbery.
Carter, Shelly R.: 49, address unavailable, Gonzales, battery of a police officer, resisting an officer, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
July 18
Krejci, Jason: 43, 207 Lormand Road, Lot 41, Scott, state probation violation, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Ponce, Gloria V.: 38, 14911 Fall Creek Preserve, Humble, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.