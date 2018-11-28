The 33 industrial partners of the Community Awareness Emergency Response organization showcased their emergency response capabilities and readiness during Industrial CAER Day in Ascension Parish.
Emergency response suppliers were on hand to network with industry leaders in the field of emergency response. CAER Day gives industrial facilities the opportunity to see why Ascension Parish is the leader in emergency response preparedness, a news release said.
Guest speaker Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards shared his appreciation for the organization and its commitment to ensuring that the chemical industry and local communities work closely together to support public safety.