Sal Perricone, former FBI special agent, federal prosecutor, adjunct professor and author, addressed Ascension Republican Women at the Ascension GOP Roundtable July 21 at the Clarion Inn in Gonzales. Gathering at the meeting, from left, are Rebecca Faulkner, Geri Teasley, Dr. Kathleen Harms, Perricone, Christy Bourgeois, Rhonda Lamendola and Aggie Canales.

 Provided photo by Joyce LaCour

