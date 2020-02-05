The Ascension Chamber of Commerce honored James Falgout of the Earles & Associates surveying company as its individual of the year during the chamber's annual awards banquet Jan. 28 at Houmas House Plantation.
The other nominees for individual of the year were Shawn Nolan of Capital City Payroll and Erica Page of Pelican State Credit Union.
The chamber's 2019 ambassador of the year is Monty Buckles with Louisiana Federal Credit Union.
The chamber's 2019 new business of the year is Rebel Graphix; the other nominees were Expert Maintenance and Construction Services and Gulf South Engineering & Testing.
The chamber's 2019 small business of the year is TruBlue Water; the other nominees were AthruZ Janitorial and Torapath Technologies.
The chamber's 2019 medium/large business of the year is Neighbors Federal Credit Union; the other nominees were Advantous Consulting and Garcia Roofing & Sheetmetal.
The program was led by chamber President/CEO Barker Dirmann and chamber board chairwoman Yvonne Pellerin of Our Lady of the Lake Ascension.
The evening also included the announcement of the 2019 Chamber Cup winner, Domain Architecture, which had the overall highest score in chamber sporting events. The 2019 Chamber Cup was based on the Spring Sprint 5K, the Business Booster Bowling Tournament, and the Golf Ascension Tournament.
which grew to 568 member businesses in 2019