The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries recently announced the Wetland Education Teacher Workshop 2021, a coastal awareness workshop for science, history and social studies teachers.
The workshop is scheduled for July 11-16 at the LDWF Grand Isle Research Lab. All COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.
The focus of the six-day workshop is to provide teachers with an in-depth look at issues related to wetland ecology and coastal land loss in Louisiana, a news release said. Participating teachers can accrue up to 55 hours of instruction covering a wide variety of topics, including wetland ecology, fisheries management and coastal restoration.
Teachers will also spend a portion of each day in the field learning about maritime forests; barrier island beach ecology; coastal restoration projects; bird life; marsh and swamp habitats; and marine organisms, the release said. Workshop experiences provide ideas to incorporate Louisiana phenomena-based science in classrooms at all grade levels.
All participating teachers will receive wetland lessons correlated to Louisiana Science Standards and other educational resources from numerous sponsoring agencies and organizations. Lodging and meals are provided once participants reach the workshop site. Upon completion of the workshop, each participant will receive a $250 stipend. An additional stipend is available during the academic year upon completion of a wetland stewardship project.
Teachers interested in WETSHOP 2021 can visit www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/for-teachers or contact Heather David at hdavid@wlf.la.gov with questions.