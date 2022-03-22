The Ascension Council on Aging celebrated Black History Month in February with talks from area black professionals and a program highlightings African American trailblazers.
The Gonzales Senior Center was decorated with exhibits on Black leaders throughout the month. On Feb. 23, a Black History Month program, organized by Gladys Brown, was held with guest Hazel Fowler, who read from “What If There Were No Black People In The World?” a poem read by Enelda Irvin and “The Hill We Climb” by Amanda Gorman.
Throughout the months, Black professionals visiting included Supreme Court Justice Piper Griffin, Leona Tate and musician Kenneth Hagan.