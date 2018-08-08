John Murphy is seeking re-election to the Ascension Parish School Board District 4 seat he's held for 16 years.
Since Murphy's first election in 2002, "our school system has ascended to the top in the state in school performance, fiscal responsibility and technology advancements — to name only a few," he said.
"It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the communities of Dutchtown, Geismar and Prairieville for the past 16 years," Murphy said in a campaign announcement. As a lifelong resident of Ascension Parish, Murphy said he has seen the unprecedented growth in the area and has the experience needed to address the issues that growth brings.
He serves as chairman of the Strategic Planning Committee of the School Board helping to direct the path of the school system's future.
Murphy, 53, Republican, and his wife of 32 years, Tammy Landen Murphy, are both graduates of the Ascension Parish school system. He has a degree in education from LSU and taught in the school system for four years. His two sons, Dane and Justin, are graduates of Dutchtown High School, and his first grandchild, Emma Jean Murphy, will be attending Ascension Parish schools.
"I am ready to assume an even greater leadership role as Ascension continues to grow," he said. "As one of Louisiana’s top school districts, we will continue to attract more students and the demands will only be greater in the future. Let’s keep Ascension Parish Schools at the forefront for our children."
For information, call (225) 910-1380.