Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre, who took office in January, is planning a number of community meetings in hopes to gaining insight into local challenges and concerns.
Each meeting will be from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.:
- Wednesday, Feb. 20, Sorrento Community Center, 7471 Main St., Sorrento
- Thursday, Feb. 21, Galvez Library, 40300 La. 42, Prairieville
- Monday, Feb. 25, The Church International St. Amant, 13423 La. 431, St. Amant
- Tuesday, Feb. 26, Donaldsonville Library, 500 Mississippi St., Donaldsonville
- Wednesday, March 6, 5th Ward Fire Department, 5473 La. 44, Gonzales
- Monday, March 11, Richard Brown Community Center, 12060 La. 73, Geismar
- Tuesday, March 26, Dutchtown Library, 13278 La. 73, Geismar.
For additional information, call (225) 621-8653 or email ahudson@ascensionsheriff.com.