Two Ascension Public School students are leading the state’s Beta clubs. Reese Godchaux, of Dutchtown Middle School, is the Louisiana Junior Beta president and Torri Jackson, of Dutchtown High School, is the Louisiana Senior Beta president for the 2018-19 school year.
Godchaux and Jackson were elected by fellow Beta members of Louisiana at their respective state Beta conventions last year. Jackson also served as Louisiana Junior Beta president in middle school and is now serving as president again at the high school level.
“I have been a Beta sponsor for 15 years, and I am very proud to have mentored these two girls,” said the Louisiana State and Dutchtown Middle School Beta sponsor D’Andre Blouin.
Jackson plans to attend George Washington University in Washington, D.C., and major in political science; she hopes to one day be a member of the National Security Agency or the United Nations. Jackson’s motto is to always lead with kindness and a strong hand. “It takes both to be a great leader,” she said.
Jackson and Godchaux both agree on this advice for anyone interested in running for Beta office: it is important to take a leap of faith and give it your best shot.
“You just have to do it and give it your all,” said Jackson.