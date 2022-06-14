The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on June 2-9:
June 2
Pruett, Lakeisha Deshawn: 6140 Panama Road, Sorrento; Age: 26; theft less than $1,000, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Mendoza, Rory James: 30845 La. 75, Plaquemine; Age: 39; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance
Tran, Kieu T.: 13735 Briarcliff Ave., Baton Rouge; Age: 32; theft over $25,000, two counts unauthorized entry of a place of business, theft over $25,000
White, Darius: 1940 Hill St., Alexandria; Age: 27; theft over $25,000
Foret, Trampas: 15476 Ball Park Road, Prairieville; Age: 36; possession of psilocybin (mushrooms), sale/distribution/or possession of legend drug without prescription, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, failure to appear-bench warrant
Hankton, Marque Taboris: 16441 S. Harrell’s Ferry Road, Baton Rouge; Age: 25; violations of protective orders
Hankton, Michael A.: 14389 Braud Road, Gonzales; Age: 55; failure to appear-bench warrant, resisting an officer
Alford, Tiffany Unique, 30336 Brandie Drive, Walker; Age: 35; illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (clonazepam), careless operation
Lemay, Halie Lennette: 18014 Autumnview Drive 17, Prairieville; Age: 27; theft of a motor vehicle $5,000 to $25,000
Lott, Christopher: 39459 Babin Road, Gonzales; Age: 33; breach of bail condition, failure to appear-bench warrant
Turner, Brandon: 41385 Oak Harbor Road, Prairieville; Age: 32; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities
June 3
Hanchey, Khaniya: 910 W. Macci St., Gonzales; Age: 23; failure to appear-bench warrant, domestic abuse battery-child endangerment
Frasier, Christopher: 513 Goodhope St., Norco; Age: 44; failure to appear-bench warrant
Jones, Marquis Trevon: 5507 Paige St., Baton Rouge; Age: 26; simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, theft $5,000 but less than $25,000, theft of a firearm, simple burglary (all others)
Steadman, Kerrilyn Janae: 937 E. Montery Court, Unit B, Grenta; Age: 23; simple assault
Tompkins, Austin James: 12384 Chester Diez Road, Gonzales; Age: 23; simple battery
Williams, Trey Montreal: 8939 Jefferson Highway, No. 203, Baton Rouge; Age: 33; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, simple assault, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
June 4
Armand, Christy: 42582 Amy Drive, Ponchatoula; Age: 45; failure to appear-bench warrant
Briley, Laura N.: 35721 River Oaks Road, Geismar; Age: 41; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Derouen, Shondrae M.: 4422 Jenkins Road, Darrow; Age: 47; operating vehicle while license is suspended, hit-and-run driving, operating while intoxicated-second
Gustave Jr., William: 37176 Anderson Road, Geismar; Age: 32; two counts violations of protective orders
Szymanski, Seth Aaron: 18037 Conthia St., Prairieville; Age: 37; domestic abuse battery
Lacroix, Richard J.: 37313 La. 74, Geismar; Age: 43; evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, resisting an officer, simple burglary (all others)
McNabb, Dale Vincent: 18055 Beechwood Subdivision Road, Prairieville; Age: 44; breach of bail condition, failure to appear-bench warrant, expired motor vehicle insurance, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, failure to appear-bench warrant
Pleasant, Patrick Joseph: 307 Claiborne St., Donaldsonville; Age: 53; when lighted lamps are required, failure to appear-bench warrant
Howard, Jamar Jajuan: 921 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville; Age: 35; possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal possession of stolen things over $25,000
Whitson, Vincent Allen: 14365 Oak Meadow St., Gonzales; Age: 45; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
June 5
Nicholas, Latavia Marie; 515 Nicholls St., Donaldsonville, LA 70346 Age: 21; view outward or inward through windshield or windows-obscuring prohibited, turning movements and Required signals, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Benoit, James Douglas: 39042 Corinne Circle, Prairieville; Age: 45; domestic abuse battery
Courteaux, Amber Rene: 37320 White Road, Prairieville; Age: 36; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Jackson, Thomas D.: 4949 Hooper Road, Baton Rouge; Age: 50; theft less than $1,000, resisting an officer, theft of goods $500 to $1,500
Fisher, Devonte: 38040 Tumbling Oaks Drive, Prairieville; Age: 29; domestic abuse battery
Ransom, Bertell Tremaine: 901 Pine St., Donaldsonville; Age: 32; surety, simple assault, disarming of a peace officer, battery of a police officer-in legal custody, resisting an officer by violence/resistance/or opposition, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, theft less than $1,000
June 6
Wilson, James Charles: 7514 Eva St., Sorrento; Age: 50; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, simple burglary (all others)
Schexnayder, Jake Adam: 43240 Brittany Road, Sorrento; Age: 19; driver must be licensed, vehicular negligent injuring, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated-first
Joseph, Tyrus: 387 Fairway Drive, Laplace; Age: 25; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, first degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting, aggravated criminal damage to property
Sims, Kaneesha Monique: address unknown, Saint Paul, Minnesota; Age: 29; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Richardson, Talib: 6818 La. 952, Jackson; Age: 25; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17 years of age, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, child passenger restraint system, view outward or inward through windshield or windows-obscuring prohibited, traffic-control signals
Sanderson, Chandler Matthew: 42078 Devall Road, Prairieville; Age: 20; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Lawrence, William Dewayne: 210 Freetown Lane, Belle Rose; Age: 46; surety, eight counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Clark, Anthony Marquette: 312 Candlewood Lane, Garland, Texas; Age: 31; surety, failure to appear-bench warrant
Smith, Roynell: 114 Rose St., Laplace; Age: 48; theft less than $1,000
Pardue, Teresa: 37199 La. 621, Prairieville; Age: 56; domestic abuse battery
June 7
Hipp, Gregory: 37199 La. 621, Prairieville; Age: 59; failure to appear-bench warrant
Kennard, Deante Shavon: 9129 Fields St., Convent; Age: 22; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, failure to appear-bench warrant, domestic abuse battery
Wagner, Tanga Evette: 5213 Tolbert Ave Apt., Unit A, Baton Rouge; Age: 50; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft $5,000 but less than $25,000, theft less than $1,000
Taylor, Sarenta S.: 3012 Lauren Street, New Orleans; Age: 32; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Walker Jr., Kevin Darnell: 305 W. Fourth St., Donaldsonville; Age: 19; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Harvey, Lawrence James: 14447 Oak Meadow St., Gonzales; Age: 54; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (oxycodone), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin
June 8
Bergeron, Coty Joseph: 1056 Huval Lane, Breaux Bridge; Age: 31; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, careless operation, operating while Intoxicated-first
Holsinger, John Bradley: 7147 Sumrall Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 54; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
Wiggins Jr., Hubert: 7135 Communi Street, St. James; Age: 26; failure to appear-bench warrant
Stokes, Christopher R.: 39372 La. 621, Gonzales; Age: 39; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Gautreau, Haley: 2138 S. Commerce Ave., Gonzales; Age: 28; insulting or threatening an officer, disturbing the peace/language/ disorderly conduct, battery of a police officer, self-mutilation by a prisoner/all other
Prinz, Starr Marie: 18459 La Trace Road, French Settlement; Age: 40; surety, failure to appear-bench warrant
Nelson, Shawn: 1327 E. Tiffani St., Gonzales; Age: 36; residential contractor fraud more than $1,000 less than $5,000
Beco, Ronald: 805 Orange St., Donaldsonville; Age: 60; domestic abuse battery-strangulation
Joseph, Latoya Shantel: 4583 Walter Hill Road, Darrow; Age: 39; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Crain, Brandon M: 43464 Norwood Road, Gonzales; Age: 40; theft less than $1,000, illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, failure to appear-bench warrant
Florentino, Joel: 28026 S. Satsuma Road, Livingston; Age: 30; hold for other agency, failure to appear-bench warrant, aggravated battery
Choumar, Shelby Lynn: 4323 Downing Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 32; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Nicholas, Lacarla Jaronica: 3620 La. 405, Donaldsonville; Age: 27; failure to appear-bench warrant, unauthorized use of a movable over $1,000
Percle, DeWayne Joseph: 11073 Rip Duplessis Road, Gonzales; Age: 34; domestic abuse battery
June 9
Williams, Jireh Malik: 40119 Cornerview Road, Gonzales; Age: 18; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Higgins, Baylie Blair: 13472 Adam Templet Road, Gonzales; Age: 26; domestic abuse battery
Mayeaux, Gretchen G.: 38088 Bantam Tracks Road, Gonzales; Age: 48; failure to appear-bench warrant, domestic abuse battery