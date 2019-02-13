The Ascension Chamber of Commerce honored its 2018 ambassador, individual, new business, small business and large business of the year during an awards banquet Jan. 29 at Houmas House Plantation.
The Ambassador of the Year title went to Rachel Lambert.
Bridget Hanna, the Ascension Parish clerk of court, was named Individual of the Year. The other nominees were Garrett Ganucheau of EFCU Financial and Johnette Mauldin of Pelican State Credit Union.
The New Business of the Year honor went to Active Martial Arts. The other nominees were Camp Bow Wow and Louisiana Federal Credit Union.
The small business of the year winner was Express Employment Professionals. The other nominees were Industrial Municipal Supply Co. and SACS Western Store.
The large business of the year award went to R.J. Daigle & Sons Contractors Inc. The other nominees are Francois Bend Senior Living and Pelican State Credit Union.
St. Elizabeth was presented with a Legacy Award, an award that has been given only twice in chamber history to recognize an outstanding business for its unwavering support of not only the Ascension Chamber, but the entire Ascension community.
The program was led by Chamber President/CEO Barker Dirmann and Chamber Board Chair Barbara Irwin of Pujol, Pryor & Irwin, attorneys at law. Nominees were presented by Ascension Chamber Board Member Brandon Davis of Cox Media and past award winners.