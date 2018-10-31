Members of the Junior Beta Club at Oak Grove Primary School in Prairieville were recognized as a 2018-19 Outstanding Leadership School during the Regional Beta Leadership Summit on Sept. 21 in Lafayette.
During the summit, the students participated in sessions led by national Beta sponsors and motivational speaker and author Bill Cordes, identifying personality types and leadership styles as well as developing service plans for the club.
Allie Teekel, Hayden Herring, Raynah Hardy and Raegan Garnier qualified for nationals in the Service Snapshot Leadership Challenge with their presentation on Oak Grove’s participation in the St. Jude 5K Walk/Run. The girls prepared a display and presented their project in an expo-style event alongside middle and high school students from across Louisiana.
They are now eligible to compete in the Service Snapshot challenge at National Junior Beta Convention in Oklahoma City in June.
Benjamin Collins was selected as one of three Louisiana leadership representatives. The process included an application and a panel interview. Benjamin will now move on to compete for the position of national leadership representative at the national convention in Oklahoma City.