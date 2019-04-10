Ascension Public Schools teacher Becky Fritchie won the Aerospace Education Teacher of the Year Award for Louisiana, presented by the Civil Air Patrol, the official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force.
Fritchie, a fifth-grade math and science teacher at Spanish Lake Primary School in Geismar, is now in contention for the Southwest Region version of the award, which covers eight states.
"What I want in my class is for each student to come in with different goals, but for all to leave as better humans because they had the 'Fritchie Experience,' " Fritchie said. "I want them to leave my room with the confidence and conviction to attack new scenarios and apply what they learn to enhance their lives and the lives of others."
Fritchie does her homework and seeks out new ideas and methods by attending the Space Exploration Educators Conference at Johnson Space Center, among others. Recently, she was selected, along with nine other STEM educators from across the country, to serve one year as an educator crew member for the Space Exploration Educators Conference for Space Center Houston, NASA's official visitor's center and educator's resource center in Houston.