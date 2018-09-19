The organizers of the Ascension Hot Air Balloon Festival say this year's festival has improved parking options, more carnival rides and plenty of food options.
The festival, set to take flight on Friday and Saturday at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, also will include 15 hot air balloons, five special-shaped balloons and three balloons for tethered rides.
The Ascension Festivals and Cultural Council organizes the event, which has evolved from a balloon competition to a family-oriented festival.
Traffic can enter the festival three ways: St. Landry Road, Edenbourne Extension and Ashland Road. A crew of 40 volunteers will be on site to assist in getting everyone in and parked quickly, organizers said in a news release. In addition, arrangements have been made with River Parishes Community College and Cabela’s to allow parking in their lots, with a free shuttle service to the festival grounds.
Tickets for the festival are $6 and can be purchased online ahead of time to avoid any lines.
Weather permitting, the tethered rides will begin at 4:30 p.m. both days and continue until 7 p.m. The balloon glows will begin at dusk each day and will last for an hour and a half. The balloon glows will be followed by a fireworks show each night.
The number of carnival rides has doubled. There will be at least 23 rides and an expanded Children’s Village, which will be inside the Trade Mart building. Face painting, crafts, petting zoo and magician all return, and will be joined by a mini Ferris wheel inside, and a miniature train going around the building.
A barbecue competition returns, as well as a steak competition.
There will be continuous live music on the stage, with musicians performing until closing time both nights. Bands include Don Berry and Rock N Horse, Something Blue, Jordan Babin, Laine Hardy, Sarah Collins and Parish County Line.
For safety reasons, no balloons will fly into or out of Lamar-Dixon.
Festival hours are from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday.
For a complete schedule and map of events, and to purchase tickets online, go to the festival website at www.ascensionballooning.com.