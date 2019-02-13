Ascension Head Start is recognizing its students who had perfect attendance in January.
A missed school day is a lost opportunity for students to learn, according to a news release. Researchers have found that students who attend school regularly achieve at higher levels than students with irregular attendance.
Students with perfect attendance are:
- ZeRiyah Bell, Chloe Brown, Kingston Davis, Jace Dorsey, Logan Ester, Alani Fernandez, Hannah Price, Jaylynn Smith and Jeremiah Smith, whose teachers are Stacy Allen and Kirstein Bell-Joseph.
- Ra’kyiah Williams, Jayde Alsander, Rayne Bell, Aliyah Washington and Gabriel Cooper, whose teachers are Whitney Sheets and Jeannie Breaux-Williams.
- Jye’Lyn Williams, Ma’Kailei Bougere, Kingston Sheppard, Dedrick Willis, Brooklyn Harvey and Trey Green, whose teachers are Laurel Luecke, Jalen Nash and Shernette Carter.
- Zayden Bougere, Kaeson Barney and Tra'Darian Davis, whose teachers are Trudy Hebert and Alexis Bell.
- Blaze Gaudet, Rhian Hamilton, Jade Rodrigue and Mariah Smith, whose teachers are Shelby Cavalier and Shantel London.
- Khloe James and Tai Green, whose teachers are Jae Granger and Allyson Smith.