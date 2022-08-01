Court cases filed in Ascension Parish July 11-15:
CIVIL SUITS
Shawn West v. Civil Construction Contractors LLC, Continental Casualty Insurance Co. and Eric Alfonso, damages.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Gonzales v. Pebbles Pindexter aka Pebbles M. Pindexter, open account.
First American Bank and Trust v. Keelie A. Delaune, open account.
Latesha Mumphrey and Williams Qwonkeious Estate v. Christine Leonard, Marty Leonard, Rooms Oyo, Townhouses Donaldsonville Oyo, Prosperity Hoteliers LLC, Fortegra Specialty Insurance Co., Specialty Underwriters Agency Origin and XYZ Insurance Co., damages.
Michael Acosta and Amanda Acosta v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Co., damages.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Gonzales v. Heather Allen aka Heather Osborne Allen, promissory note.
EFCU Financial Federal Credit Union v. Bush Arthelius Dlius, open account.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Gonzales v. Shannon Parker aka Shannon Antoine Parker, open account.
Crescent Bank and Trust v. Brandon Watts, executory judgment.
Scott Tregre and Jennifer Tregre v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., John Stoneburner and Progressive Security Insurance Co., damages.
Credit Corp Solutions Inc. v. Tracy Johnson, open account.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Gonzales v. Diana Kinchen aka Diana Marie Kinchen, agreement.
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. v. Johnny J. Perque, abandonment.
Rebecca L. Guitreau v. National Union Fire Insurance Co., Down River Aviation LLC, Precision Construction LLC, Will Sutherland and Travis Huggins, damages.
Kaleb A. Harrington v. Crum & Forster Indemnity Company, Cat5 Resources LLC and Shella Langford, damages.
Deesha (individual on behalf of) Truxillo, Terry (individual on behalf of) Truxillo v. Corban Early Childhood Center LLC and Lesley Corban, damages.
Stuart Poulton, Pastore Poulton Angela aka Poulton Angela Pastore v. Level Construction & Development LLC, damages.
State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Association and Cody J. Fonte v. David J. Calcagno, damages.
First American Bank and Trust v. Brittany Mills, monies due.
First American Bank and Trust v. Lakisha Mannor, monies due.
First American Bank and Trust v. Mark Johnson, monies due.
Money Source Inc v. Quentin Wells, executory process.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Gonzales v. Ebony M. Jackson aka Ebony Masha Jackson, executory judgment.
Louisiana Federal Credit Union v. Donald Brady, executory process.
Tforce Worldwide Inc. v. Mike Wholesale Electronic Inc., open account.
Tiajuan Stewart v. GoAuto Insurance Co. and James Gobble, damages.
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Bobby Burnett Batiste, executory process.
Louisiana Federal Credit Union v. Allen C. Brown aka Allen Brown, Avis B. Payne aka Avis Payne, promissory note.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Gary A. Lewis, monies due.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Linda Duhon and Keshay Thomas, monies due.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Nicole Foret and Wayne Foret, monies due.
University of Louisiana System Board Supervisors v. Clifton E. Lewis, open account.
Pelican State Credit Union v. Kimberly N. Jones, promissory note.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Central v. David S. Wright aka David Wright, executory judgment.
Sabrina R. (individual on behalf of) Scott and Shaylynn Minor Bougere v. Old American Indemnity Co. and Yolibeth Y. Castro Avila, damages.
Jordan (individual on behalf of) Simmons, Jennifer (individual on behalf of) Simmons v. William Spight and USAA Insurance Co., damages.
Facilities Maintenance Management LLC v. Miremont Schoonmaker Construction Co., open account.
Tedronne Breston v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. and Leslie Weatherford, damages.
Safeway Insurance Co. of Louisiana v. Robert Failla and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., subrogation.
Ezetta Saulny v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co and Micheal Guitreau, damages.
Debra J. Menard v. Bryan K. Peak and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co, damages.
Katelyn Ogle v. USAA Casualty Insurance Co. and Carolyn L. Guillot, damages.
State Of Louisiana v. Monikitia Price and Dontrell R. Landry, forfeiture/seizure.
Louisiana State Department of Transportation and Development v. Prime Properties Inc., expropriation.
Brent Reynaud v. Allstate Property & Casualty Insurance Co., Huyen Pham and Progressive Paloverde Insurance Co., damages.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. v. Mcmanus, Tony L aka Mcmanus, Tony, Anna Jeanine Salsbury aka Anna J. Salsbury aka Anna Salsbury, executory process.
FAMILY SUITS
Kimberly Vinet v. Edward Vinet, divorce.
Abbie Graham, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Jairus Jackson, child support.
Morgan Paul Troxclair v. Toni M. Eskine Troxclair, divorce.
Sherman Smith Jr. v. Jasma Smith, divorce.
Jeanne Marie Riley v. Brandon Leboeuf, paternity.
Sharon F. Phillips Knapps v. Joseph Percy Knapps Jr., divorce.
Charles David Hughes v. Monica Christina Hughes, divorce.
Cherie Carr v. Kenneth Carr, divorce.
Amy Venezia v. Timothy James Sr., divorce.
Dana Poleto Weidman v. James Savoie Weidman, divorce.
Jennifer Leonard v. Terry Joseph Leonard Jr., divorce.
Vallery Thierry IV v. Terrica Thierry, divorce.
Ted Bradley Spring v. Erin Nicole Hall, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Joseph Rumfellow Sr.
Succession of Karen Joy Moore Pape Aka, Karen Joy Pape Aka, Karen Joy Moore Aka, Karen Pape,
Succession of Ernest Roy Norman
Succession of Judy H. Bryan
Succession of Randall Cox
Succession of Cecilia Miller Martin
Succession of Bart David Breaux