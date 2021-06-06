Donaldsonville is ready to compete this year for a national prize that recognizes small communities doing exceptional work in revitalizing and preserving their historic downtowns.

It usually takes a city more than one year's application for the the Great American Main Street Award to become a winner, said Lee Melancon, Donaldsonville's director of community and economic development.

But with several downtown projects in the works that should be opening or near-opening next year, he said now's the time to throw Donaldsonville's hat in the ring.

"We'll give it a shot," Melancon said.

In May, Donaldsonville received its 2021 accreditation from Main Street America by meeting rigorous standards in its work to bring economic growth and quality-of-life to its downtown — the overarching goal of the national program based in Jacksonville, Florida.

It's an accreditation standing that Donaldsonville has kept continuously for the last 10 years. The city is accredited with the Louisiana Main Street program, as well, Melancon said.

Louisiana Main Street, housed in the state's Office of Cultural Development, works hand-in-hand with Main Street America.

"The accreditations make the city eligible for a number of grant opportunities and tax credit opportunities," he said.

"We are probably most recognized for our level of planning in economic development — recruiting investors and developers who might be from outside our community, but also helping local owners use reinvestment dollars for their businesses," Melancon said.

"We've had a lot of growth," he added.

New projects coming to Donaldsonville's Historic Cultural District include the development of the Lemann Building on Mississippi Street, which dates to the 1870s and was once the city's general store, into a mixed-use residential and commercial space, expected to open next year.

A new restaurant, La Cocina Mexitalia Cuisine, is coming to Railroad Avenue in what was once the Matassa Variety Store, with the property's restoration to begin this summer.

Melancon said two new retailers, as well as a physical therapy clinic, are also in the permitting or planning stages for Railroad Avenue, the main street of Donaldsonville's historic downtown.

And more is on the way, thanks to local nonprofits. The Donaldsonville Area Foundation is spearheading efforts to open the Historic Donaldsonville General Store and Museum at the John Folse Building, formerly the Mistretta general store, on Railroad Avenue.

The foundation also plans to open the Guinchard Center for the Arts on Lessard Street, in what was once an antiques and furniture shop.

The River Road African American Museum in downtown Donaldsonville is working to restore its historic Rosenwald School that sits near the museum into a place of learning for the community, thanks to a $300,000 grant it received last year from Shell.

Louisiana Main Street evaluates Donaldsonville's Downtown Development District every year, as part of the national and state Main Street accreditation process.

"Main Street is a preservation-based, economic-development based program that primarily works with small towns, with populations of 50,000 or less," Ray Scriber, director of Louisiana Main Street, said.

The state program currently works with 35 communities — 31 of those are small towns and four of those are neighborhood commercial districts in New Orleans, Scriber said.

"One of the things we talk about is preservation of place and a sense of place — to celebrate what you have," he said.

"Donaldsonville has a unique character," Scriber said, "it has beautiful historic buildings and people who are interested in returning those buildings to good use."