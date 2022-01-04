Ascension Parish Library’s year-long reading challenge is back — Read 2022.
The challenge encourages readers to move beyond the authors, genres and formats. "Get outside of your comfort zone and have fun with your reading list," a library news release said.
Librarians have selected 12 book challenges for the new year and will reveal one challenge each month. One winner in each age group will be chosen monthly in a randomized drawing.
How to participate:
- Check the library's Shelf Analysis blog at shelfanalysis.myapl.org, social media pages, or library newsletter for current monthly reading challenge.
- Read a book from the suggested titles on the blog or choose a book that fits the month’s challenge.
- Participate in any month that interests or inspires you — this event is flexible.
- After completing a month’s challenge, log the book on Beanstack at myAPL.beanstack.org or stop by any Ascension Parish Library location to fill out a printed reading log.
Monthly drawings:
- For each challenge completed, readers will earn one chance in the monthly drawing.
- One entry per person per challenge.
Prizes:
- Adult (ages 18+)—Foldable lawn chair
- Teen (ages 13–17 years)—Quick charge power bank
- Kids (ages 5–12 years)—Lion plushie
For further assistance, call your local library location or visit myAPL.org.