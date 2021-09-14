Elections delayed
Gov. John Bel Edwards ordered the delay of upcoming elections that featured important constitutional amendments.
The governor approved Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin's recommendation to move the Oct. 9 election to Nov. 13 and the Nov. 13 election to Dec. 11.
“This will allow our staff and local partners more time to properly prepare for a statewide election while ensuring the integrity of our election processes and that our voters’ traditional voting habits are as undisturbed as possible,” Ardoin said.
All parishes will vote on constitutional amendments.
Residents in the 3rd Justice Court district will elect a new justice of the peace. Running for office are Lynelle Johnson, a Republican from St. Amant; Kim Landry, a Prairieville Republican; and J. Russell-Roddy, No Party, of Prairieville.
Ascension Parish waterways reopen to recreational boat traffic
In yet another sign of recovery from devastations of Hurricane Ida, Ascension Parish reopened all of its waterways to recreational boat traffic.
“With everything we’ve been through, I think people need a little recreation,” said Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment.
He noted that parish officials have been in regular contact with electrical utility companies, who have confirmed that all electrical lines are removed from the waterways.
But some smaller canals and tributaries may be partially or fully blocked with debris, so he urged caution.
“Many waterways still have floating debris, although most appears to be settling on the banks,” said Cointment. “But with boat traffic that could result in debris breaking loose. Again, please use extreme caution.”
He also noted that due to the amount of debris following out of our waterways into Lake Maurepas, there may be many hidden dangers. And because the storm brought on some major fish kills in several areas, “the air may be kind of pungent.”
Livingston Parish has done assessments on its waterways and has determined it is not safe to reopen the areas.
Verify before heading out
As COVID-19 cases rise in our area and hurricane damage many events are being canceled or moved to a virtual program.
We're listing planned events, but be aware that anything could get canceled. Call or visit websites to verify the event will be held.
COVID-19 shots available at Health Unit
The staff at the Ascension Parish Health Unit reminds residents they can get the COVID-19 vaccine at the health unit.
The Moderna vaccine is available at the Ascension Parish Health Unit, 1024 S. East Ascension Complex Blvd., in Gonzales. Appointments are available by calling (225) 450-1425.
For information, visit https://ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine/.
TOPS Club meets
Take off Pounds Sensibly meets starting with weigh-in at 9:15 a.m. and meeting at 10 a.m. every Thursday at the fellowship hall at Carpenter's Chapel Church, 41181 La. 933, in Prairieville. Dues are $5 a month. For information, call Miriam Sanchez at (225) 202-8521.
Drop off recycling
The Recycling Center is at the Department of Public Works headquarters, 42077 Churchpoint Road, in Gonzales. Operating hours are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.