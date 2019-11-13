THURSDAY
MARY BIRD PERKINS CANCER CENTER WALKING GROUP: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Jambalaya Park, Gonzales. The group meets at Jambalaya Park in Gonzales every Thursday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
ADOLESCENT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Every Monday and Thursday. For information, call (225) 450-1016.
BAD ART COMPETITION: 4 p.m., Dutchtown Branch Library. The library is having a bad art competition for teens in grades 6-12, and they'll be crowning the best of the worst. Call (225) 673-8699.
RIBBON-CUTTING CEREMONY: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Meraki Boutique, 1210 N. Airline Highway, Gonzales. Celebrate the opening of Meraki Boutique.
TAKING OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY: 5 p.m., Carpenters Chapel, 41181 La. 933, Prairieville. Weight support group meets every Thursday. Weigh-in from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the meeting. For information, call Sylvia Triche at (225) 313-3180.
INTRODUCTION TO MICROSOFT POWERPOINT: 6 p.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. The program is designed for individuals who want to learn how to enhance presentations by using one of the most popular presentation software programs available. Call (225) 473-8052.
VETERANS DAY: 100 YEARS OF HONOR AND HISTORY: 6 p.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. Listen to the history of Veterans Day at the library. Registration is required to attend this celebration of our heroes, and seats are sure to go quickly. Call the library at (225) 473-8052 to reserve your spot.
FRIDAY
TAI JI QUAN: MOVING FOR BETTER BALANCE: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Ascension Parish Library, Gonzales branch. Registration required. Call (225) 621-2906 to register.
LUNCH BREAK YOGA: Noon to 1 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Classes are free for cancer survivors and caregivers. Every Friday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
SATURDAY
FARMERS/YOUNG ENTREPRENEURS MARKET: 7 a.m. to noon, La. 621 Outdoor Market, 39275 La. 621, Gonzales. Supporting young, creative talent in the parish by providing a free platform for entrepreneurial young people under the age of 13 to showcase business ideas, promote skills, sell products and show off musical talent.
CABELA'S CRUISE-IN: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Cabela's, 2200 Cabelas Parkway, Gonzales. A fun night of cars and music. Each cruise in benefits a different organization.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
2019 LIHA POW WOW: Noon to 7:30 p.m. Saturday and noon to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. The 53rd annual LIHA Powwow featuring intertribal and gourd dancing, singing, arts and crafts vendors, food and culture. $5 for adults and children 10 and under get in free.
SUNDAY
BROCATO GUN CLASS: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Cabela's, 2200 Cabelas Parkway, Gonzales. Brocato instructors provide education for individuals in the Baton Rouge area looking to obtain their state concealed handgun permit. All classes are led by Phil Brocato, a NRA basic pistol rifle instructor.
MONDAY
TAI JI QUAN: MOVING FOR BETTER BALANCE: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Ascension Parish Library, Gonzales branch. Registration required. Call (225) 621-2906 to register.
INTRODUCTION TO MICROSOFT WORD: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Participants will become familiar with and practice using the basic tools of Microsoft Word 2016. (225) 647-3955.
TUESDAY
FORENITE "IN REAL LIFE": 4:30 p.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. The popular online video game will come to life at the library. Scavenge for materials, and try to be the last one standing. Limited to tweens and teens in grades 4-12. (225) 473-8052.
AFTERMATH OF WORLD WAR I: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. A five-week reading and discussion series on aftermath of World War I. This series offers the reading public an opportunity to examine this conflict's aftermath in detail and to understand the impact World War I had on human lives and the economic, social and political pressures put on the countries involved. Tuesdays, Nov. 19 and 26, and Dec. 3. Call (225) 647-3955.
ADULT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call (225) 450-1016.
BAD ART COMPETITION: 6 p.m., Galvez Branch Library. Have you ever created art so bad that you thought could win an award for just how terrible it was? The library is having a bad art competition for teens in grades 6-12, and they'll be crowning the best of the worst. Test your skills, or lack thereof, and make some wonderfully terrible art. (225) 622-3339.
FARRAH ROCHON AUTHOR VISIT: 6:30 p.m., Dutchtown Branch Library. In conjunction with National Novel Writing Month, join USA Today bestselling author Farrah Rochon at the library as she talks about the ins and outs of crafting and publishing a novel. (225) 673-8699.
AL-ANON MEETING: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital, Sister Linda conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Free. Call (225) 924-0029 for information. Every Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY
JOB SEARCHING ON THE INTERNET: 10 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Learn to use the internet as a vital tool in your job search. (225) 647-3955.
MIND-BODY SKILLS SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Mary Bird Perkins’ Mind-Body Skills support group in Gonzales helps cancer survivors and caregivers reduce stress, enhance the immune system, increase sense of well-being and improve self-care. To register, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
Nov. 14
FLEECE BLANKETS: 4:30 p.m., Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office Hickley M. Waguespack Center, 1201 Maginnis St., Donaldsonville. Warm up with a one-of-a-kind blanket that you make yourself. if you can tie a knot, you can easily make a no-sew fleece blanket. Keep it for yourself or share it with a friend. All materials will be provided. children under the age of 7 may need help from an older sibling. (225) 473-8052.
A GUIDE TO WRITING RESUMES: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. This workshop is designed for first-timers and for those looking to breathe new life into their current resumes. (225) 647-3955.