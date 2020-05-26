Mason Blount, of Holden High School; and Brennan Penalber, of St. Amant High School, were two of the recipients of the initial 2020 Construction Connect Scholarship.
On May 12, the Louisiana Community and Technical College System; Louisiana Construction Education Foundation; Associated Builders and Contractors Pelican Chapter; and the Louisiana Department of Education announced the recipients of the Jump Start Construction Connect Scholars program. It is the state's first and only scholarship dedicated exclusively to Jump Start graduates who earn a Jump Start credential and a Louisiana high school diploma, a news release said.
The $1,000 scholarship will assist graduates in gaining training to earn industry employment. The scholarship was announced at the LDOE Jump Start Convention on Jan. 28.