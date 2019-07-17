Sadie Foster, a junior at St. Amant High School, was elected as Area IV FFA secretary during the organization's state convention June 3-5 in Alexandria.
Foster, who is president of the St. Amant FFA chapter, also placed second in the agricultural education proficiency in supervised agricultural experiences.
An individual award also went to senior Mathew Delaune, who placed third in the agricultural services proficiency in supervised agricultural experiences.
The St. Amant FFA chapter won the Living to Serve Challenge because it recorded more volunteer hours than any other chapter, according to a news release. It was first in the Executive Secretary Sweepstakes for its high degree of involvement in categories such as career development events, supervised agricultural experiences and community involvement.
The chapter also was second in the National Chapter Award for its accumulated work this year.
For information on the St. Amant FFA chapter, contact adviser Mandy Delaue at mandy.delaune@apsb.org.