Sheriff Bobby Webre has named Cindy Peno as honorary sheriff for the second quarter.
Peno, along with co-founder Julie St. Pierre, opened Bizzy Bunch preschool in 1998 in Ascension Parish and has made it an educational experience for all by participating in several field trips every year and inviting community members to speak with the students to learn about various professions and different aspects of Ascension Parish, Webre said in a news release. The Sheriff's Office took part in those programs by speaking to the students.
Peno will be retiring after 23 years of service to thousands of students and their families in Ascension Parish.
“We thank Cindy for her endless patience, motivation, and persistence the past 23 years, and enriching the knowledge and guiding so many students in Ascension Parish and surrounding parishes over the years,” Webre said.