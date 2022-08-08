Court cases filed in Ascension Parish July 18-22:
CIVIL SUITS
21st Mortgage Corp. v. Brandon T. Dupuy, executory process.
Regions Bank v. Rose S. Ricketts, moneys due.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Jordan Youngblood, moneys due.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Monique Cundiff and Jason Cundiff, contract.
Capital One Bank v. Jimmy Jeter, executory judgment.
Capital One Bank v. Amanda D. Cauthron, executory judgment.
GMFS LLC v. Judith Brooks, executory process.
American Express National Bank v. Joshua Richardson, open account.
Ulanda H. Brown and Ulanda H. Brown v. Catalyst Handing Resources LLC, Zurich American Insurance Co. and David Alonzo, damages.
Miguel Barragan v. Jesus Sanchez, Mariza Sanchez, Hector E. Rodriguez and Benita Esquival, moneys due.
University of Louisiana System Board of Supervisors v. Ma'Lanna Marche Eisley, open account.
Mortgage Assets Management LLC v. Irma Rixner aka Irma Mae Sanders Rixner and Terrance Rixner, executory process.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Dwanda Schuster and Kelly M. Scott, moneys due.
Capital One Bank NA v. Vernon Nicholas, open account.
Capital One Bank NA v. Angie E. Cardenas, open account.
Capital One Bank NA v. Heidi M. Combel, open account.
Bank of America NA v. David W. Barineau, open account.
Citibank NA v. Deisy Olivas, open account.
Discover Bank v. Shanga Hill, open account.
Capital One Bank NA v. Brittany Balmer, open account.
Capital One Bank NA v. Robert J. Rachal, open account.
Capital One Bank NA v. Jeuan M. Adams, open account.
Gerard Steib v. Allstate Insurance Co., Clarence J. Lymon, Government Employee Insurance Co. dba Geico, damages.
Capital One Bank NA v. Jarvis J. Martin, open account.
Discover Bank v. Derrick Thymes, open account.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Apryl Williams and Cadeisha Williams, contract.
Louisiana State Department Transportation and Development v. Wilson Michael Estate Sr., expropriation.
Capital One Bank v. Lisa Morris, open account.
Louisiana State of Department Transportation v. Wilson Leo Estate and Wilson Brenda Estate, expropriation.
American Internet Mortgage Inc. v. Rodney J. Richardson, Aimee Jeneal Forrest aka Aimee J. Forrest Richardson, executory process.
Quick Bridge Funding LLC v. Expo Enterprises Inc. and Imn Jabbar, executory judgment.
Myner Jane Tubb v. United Property and Casualty Insurance Co., breach of contract.
Sorrento Lumber Co. Inc. v. Sunrise Construction Inc., Marian Pirvu and Wilman C. Pirvu, open account.
Kelvin Ramos v. Brandon Webber Kitchens and Goauto Insurance Co., damages.
Hancock Whitney Bank v. Flood Family Holdings LLC, executory process.
Hancock Whitney Bank v. Flood Family Medical Center LLC, Jarrett S. Flood, Ericka Flood and Flood Family Holdings LLC, promissory note.
Nicholas Batts v. Renwick Batiste Jr., breach of contract.
City Park Properties LLC v. Dollar General Corp. Inc., damages.
Cavalry SPV I LLC Assignee and Citibank NA v. Aikens Julius B, open account.
La Terre Federal Credit Union v. Marquette Darell Walker, executory process.
Donald Hains v. Liberty Mutual Insurance Co., damages.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Jersay Lewis, moneys due.
Heather Peno v. Joseph A. Larriviere MD, Caroline C. Rieger MD, Baton Rouge Clinic AMC, Baton Rouge Clinic, Baton Rouge Clinic Ent, St. Elizabeth Hospital, Missionaries of Our Lady Franciscan, Our Lady of The Lake Ascension and Christopher Trevino MD, discovery.
Bank of America NA v. Craig M. Estle, open account.
Credit Corp Solutions v. Khaled Abualkhail, moneys due.
Matthew Thomas v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., damages.
Chaize M. Roubique and Ashley L. Roubique v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., Progressive Paloverde Insurance Co. and Brianna Daigle, damages.
Assurance Financial Group LLC v. Joshua William Truxillo, executory process.
Rosa Ambriz Gonzalez v. Walmart Inc. and XYZ Insurance Co., damages.
Dernika D. (individual on behalf of) Windfield, Devin T. Bornes v. Walter H. McAlister, ABC Insurance Co., Excel Contractors LLC, Arch Insurance Co. and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., damages.
FAMILY SUITS
Collette Marie Cook v. Jonathan Wayne Harrison, divorce.
Latesha Domino v. Oneil Domino, divorce.
Amber Blazier Calvit v. David Calvit III, divorce.
Rolanda Vonkurnatowski v. Yancy Joseph Hebert, divorce.
Tara Lea Warrior v. Bradley Wayne Warrior, divorce.
Toni Michelle Carlton v. Ryan Douglas Carlton, divorce.
Kenya Allen v. Trentis Allen, divorce.
Kelsie Diaz, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Darvin Mumphery, child support.
Brittany Jones, state Department of Children and Family Services v. John Baker, child support.
Shai Mitchell, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Byron Lucas, child support.
Dana Magee, state Department of Children and Family Services, v. Gary Edmonston Jr., child support.
Johnny P. Normand Jr. v. Nicole B. Normand, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Mary Ann Rhodes Garic
Succession of Audrey Mary Labiche Kern
Succession of Thelma George Strickland
Succession of Dianna L. Hewitt Benthall
Succession of Thomas David Keller Sr. Aka, Thomas D. Keller Sr. Aka, Thomas D. Keller
Succession of John Stephen Part
Succession of Thais Fekete
Succession of Nancy T. Kaufman
Succession of Terri Dawn Borskey Hill
Succession of Gail Sims Smith
Succession of Lindford J. Schatz
Succession of Earl Cyril Reynolds
Succession of Brenda A. Jackson