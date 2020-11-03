Gonzales-based Rescue Alliance has been responding to the needs of the pets and their families in the communities affected by hurricanes Laura, Delta, Sally and Zeta.
Rescue Alliance Disaster Animal Response Team has worked through the aftermath of each storm to provide families with food and supplies for their pets, according to a news release. The group's volunteers have come to realize there will be a need for their services until the economy in those hard-hit areas stabilizes.
The nonprofit group has announced a partnership with Charitable Adult Rides and Services, which takes old or unwanted vehicles.
To donate the alliance through this program, visit careasy.org/nonprofit/rescue-alliance.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and the back-to-back hurricanes, the alliance has distributed over 80,000 pounds of pet food to the community and animal rescue groups.
The Louisiana Pet Food Bank, which is a division of Rescue Alliance, is in need of cat food and other supplies. Visit the group's Amazon store list at a.co/0d4Fl9q.
Rescue Alliance is also said boats are need to perform perform animal rescues. Anyone wishing to donate a boat can email rescue1@animalrecovery.org.
To donate to the Rescue Alliance Disaster Response, visit paypal.me/rescuealliance or donorbox.org/disaster-animal-response-team.