The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office has two investigations underway, following a domestic disturbance call in the early Sunday morning hours involving a deputy.
The deputy, Ian Bailey, who had been with the Sheriff's Office for three years, was put on administrative unpaid leave Sunday, but on Monday told the department he was resigning, Sheriff Bobby Webre said.
"I'm waiting on a letter of resignation," Webre said on Tuesday.
Webre said there would still be an internal investigation into Bailey, in light of events that happened at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
Deputies responded to a call at that time about a domestic disturbance in St. Amant, after Bailey's girlfriend left the couple's home and walked to a nearby business, Webre said.
She talked to people in the parking lot of the business about a domestic disturbance incident and someone there called 911.
"Deputies responded to her there, then responded to the house," Webre said.
At the home where the couple lived, "they could see drug paraphernalia in plain sight," he said.
A substance found in the paraphernalia has been sent to the State Police crime lab, Webre said.
In addition to the internal investigation into Bailey, an investigation is ongoing into the reported domestic disturbance and the possible presence of narcotics in the home, pending the crime lab results, he said.
No arrests have been made.