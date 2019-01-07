GONZALES — A town home development planned for South Roth Avenue is in the final plat review process and will get a public hearing at the February meeting of the city's Planning and Zoning Commission.
The development by the Lynn Levy Land Co. of Greenwell Springs would bring 40 town homes to the avenue off La. 30 that dead-ends into wooded property, near St. Elizabeth Hospital.
Commission members set the public hearing for the review of the final plat for the Rothland Townhomes development for Feb. 4 at City Hall.
At its meeting on Monday, the commission also looked over building permits issued for the last quarter of the year.
Commercial building permit requests, mostly for renovations, slowed during the holiday season, which is typical, said Chief Administrative Officer Scot Byrd.
Housing building permits, though, were up, with 38 new home construction permits issued from October through December of last year.