THURSDAY
MARY BIRD PERKINS CANCER CENTER WALKING GROUP: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Jambalaya Park, Gonzales. Connect with other cancer survivors and caregivers by joining the Gonzales Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center walking group. The group meets at Jambalaya Park in Gonzales every Thursday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
STORY CIRCLE: 10 a.m. to noon, 406 Charles St., Donaldsonville. Led by River Road African American Museum Artist in Residence Spencer Howard. Contact the museum for more information at (225) 474-5533 or melanie@aamuseum.org.
BABY TIME: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales and Dutchtown Branch Libraries. Registration is required. For information, call Gonzales at (225) 647-3955 or Dutchtown at (225) 673-8699. Preschool program.
TAI JI QUAN — MOVING FOR BETTER BALANCE: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Swing and sway, a therapeutically based tai chi class designed to improve strength, balance, mobility and daily functioning. Registration required. Call (225) 621-2906 to register.
LIBRARY BOOK CLUB: Noon to 1 p.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. For information on book club meetings at any location or to see if space is available, visit myapl.org.
RIBBON-CUTTING CEREMONY: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., SOLA Prosthetics, 37283 Swamp Road, Suite 602, Prairieville.
ADOLESCENT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Every Monday and Thursday. (225) 450-1016.
TAKING OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY: 5 p.m., Carpenters Chapel, 41181 La. 933, Prairieville. Weight support group meets every Thursday. Weigh-in from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the meeting. For information, call Sylvia Triche at (225) 313-3180.
ACT AND SAT TEST PREP WORKSHOP: 5 p.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. Get ready for success with this ACT/SAT Test Prep workshop for college-bound students. Learn how to access free online practice tests, write a strong application essay and receive homework help through the library's databases. In addition, we will cover printed resources available to help you ace your test or find a scholarship. Space is limited. Registration is required. Register by calling the library at (225) 473-8052.
INTERNET BASICS: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Participants will be introduced to the Internet, learn how it works, and learn how to explore using Microsoft Internet Explorer. Gonzales (225) 647-3055.
LOSS AND GRIEF EDUCATION AND SUPPORT MEETING: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., St. Elizabeth Hospital, Sister Linda conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Facilitated by the Grief Recovery Center. Meets every Thursday. For information, email diane.hodges@steh.com or call (225) 621-2906.
LIBRARY BOOK CLUB: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Dutchtown, Gonzales and Galvez branch libraries. Registration is required. For information, visit myapl.org or call Gonzales at (225) 647-3955, Galvez at (225) 622-3339 or Dutchtown at (225) 673-8699.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
SOUTH LOUISIANA FAMILY FESTIVAL: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Expo Center, Gonzales. Formerly known as the Extreme Ranch Rodeo, the South Louisiana Family Festival was created with families in mind. It's not just a rodeo anymore, it's a craft fair, a car show, a color run, an AG farm, a fair, a fittest man contest, food, fun and music. lafamilyfestival.com.
FRIDAY
LUNCH-BREAK YOGA: Noon to 1 p.m., Mary Bird Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Classes are free for cancer survivors and caregivers. Every Friday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
DUCKS UNLIMITED FIREARM FRENZY 50 GUN SUPER RAFFLE: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Cabela's, 2200 W. Cabela's Parkway, Gonzales. Buy a raffle ticket for a chance to win and receive one-year Ducks Unlimited Membership, food, drinks, beer and wine. Raffle packages include bonus tickets for the bonus prize. $20 raffle tickets can be purchased online at dufrenzy.com. You do not have to be present to win.
WOMEN FOR LITERACY: 6 p.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. Members of the Ascension Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will be sharing stories on how education has impacted their lives and the community they serve. Participants will also have the opportunity to learn how to access the library's educational resources, have the option to sign up for free one-on-one tutoring, or volunteer to become a literacy tutor. This program is designed for women 18 years of age and older, but everyone is welcome.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
LAGNIAPPE MUSIC AND SEAFOOD FESTIVAL: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Gonzales Civic Center, 219 S. Irma Blvd. The first ever Lagniappe Music Seafood Festival will benefit autism and feature live music, an expanded food court, arts and craft vendors, carnival games and rides, car shows, dessert vendors, silent auction and a gumbo cookoff. Also featuring Autistic-friendly rides. For a schedule of events and bands, visit tourascension.com/events/lagniappe-music-seafood-festival/.
SATURDAY
CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL AMAZING HALF MARATHON AND 5K RACE: 7 a.m., North Boulevard at Town Square in Baton Rouge. Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital Amazing Half Marathon and 5K Race. Open to everyone of all fitness levels, it also includes a 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk and a Kids’ Mini Marathon. For more information including race day schedule or to register, go to amazinghalf.com.
TODDLER FUN DAY: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville and Dutchtown Branches. Toddlers get to run around the room, dance to the music and wave the colorful scarves around. Designed for toddlers. Donaldsonville (225) 473-8052, Dutchtown (225) 673-8699.
BAYOU ANTIQUES AND GIFTS: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Bayou Antiques and Gifts, 17239 La. 44, Prairieville. Bayou Antiques is celebrating their anniversary with a sale. Featuring food, giveaways and door prizes.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
GUN AND KNIFE SHOW: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. See the hundreds of displays of new and old guns, ammo, gun parts, books, knives, jewelry, camouflage, militaria and related items at discount prices. $9 for adults, $2 for children ages 6-11. capgunshows.com.
TUESDAY
MICROSOFT POWERPOINT: 10 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. This program is designed for individuals who want to learn how to enhance presentations by using one of the most popular presentation software tools available. Basic computer and word processing skills are needed. (225) 647-3955.
TAI JI QUAN — MOVING FOR BETTER BALANCE: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Swing and Sway, a therapeutically based tai chi class designed to improve strength, balance, mobility and daily functioning. Registration required. Call (225) 621-2906 to register.
CHOOSING MEDIGAP INSURANCE WISELY: 4 p.m., Galvez Branch Library. Tracy Furgason with Weiss Ratings will lead a workshop to assist in finding the right Medigap policies to select. Participants will create a personalized report based on age, gender, and Zip code using the Medigap Tool at the workshop. (225) 622-3339.
ADULT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Tuesdays and Thursdays. (225) 450-1016.
THRIVING WITH DIABETES — BLOOD GLUCOSE MONITORING 101: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., St. Elizabeth Hospital, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales, Sister Linda conference room, Gonzales. Join us to learn more about the importance of monitoring blood sugars in order to achieve optimal blood sugar control. Free. Registration preferred. Register by emailing diane.hodges@steh.com or calling (225) 621-2906.
AL-ANON MEETING: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., St. Elizabeth Hospital, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales, Sister Linda conference room, Gonzales. Free. Call (225) 924-0029 for information. Every Tuesday.
GARDENING IN ASCENSION — ESSENTIAL GARDENING TOOLS: 6:30 p.m., Galvez Branch Library. Having the right tools means all the difference in maintaining a healthy attractive garden. It is easy to get overwhelmed by the variety of tools available. Richard Babin, Ascension Parish Master Gardener, will guide us as to which tools are more essential than others. He will give us tips on proper care, cleaning, personal safety and storage of our gardening tools. To register, call (225) 622-3339.
PAJAMA STORY TIME: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Donaldsonville and Dutchtown branch libraries. Put on some favorite PJs for a story time that's all about baby animals. For kids ages 7 and younger and their families. Call the Donaldsonville Branch at (225) 473-8052 and the Dutchtown Branch (225) 673-8699.
TUESDAY, THURSDAY
RIVER ROAD THEATER COMPANY MEETING: 3:30 p.m. both days, 406 Charles St., Donaldsonville. Led by Artist in Residence Spencer Howard. Contact the museum for more information at (225) 474-5533 or melanie@aamuseum.org.
WEDNESDAY
TODDLER STORY TIME: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Ascension Parish Library, all branches. For information, visit myapl.org.
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: 11 a.m. to noon, Ascension Parish Library, Galvez, Gonzales and Dutchtown branches. For children ages 3-5. Children attend sessions without an adult to help foster their growing need for independence. For information, visit myapl.org or contact your local library.
MIND-BODY SKILLS SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Mary Bird Perkins’ Mind-Body Skills support group in Gonzales helps cancer survivors and caregivers reduce stress, enhance the immune system, increase sense of well-being and improve self-care. This small group is a safe, confidential community where each member can question, explore and heal while also learning mind-body medicine techniques such as meditation, breathing exercises, expressive art and writing. To register, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
March 14
RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY: 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Samson Controls, Inc., 35024 La. 30, Geismar.
A GUIDE TO WRITING RESUMES: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. This workshop is designed for first-timers and for those looking to breathe some new life into their current resumes. (225) 627-3955.
NEW HORIZONS — DETECTING GRAVITATIONAL WAVES: 6:30 p.m., Dutchtown Branch Library. Dr. Blair will visit the library to present interesting parts of this story that explain what gravitational waves are, how they are formed, and how we detect them. Dr. Blair will shed light on the workings of the Advanced LIGO detectors to explain the current science of gravitational wave detection. (225) 673-8699.
PAJAMA STORY TIME: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Galvez and Gonzales branch libraries. Put on some favorite PJs for a story time that's all about baby animals. For kids ages 7 and younger and their families. Call the Galvez Branch at (225) 622-3339 and the Gonzales Branch (225) 647-3999.
STARTING THURSDAY
LOUISIANA SPORTSMAN SHOW: Noon to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. Louisiana's premiere outdoor show will feature acres of boats, fishing and hunting equipment, ATVs, tractors and lawn equipment, and activities for the entire family. Also featuring Splash Dogs and a Kids Zone. $12 for adults, $6 for ages 12-6, kids ages 5 and under get in free. lamardixonexpocenter.com.
ONGOING
VITA FREE TAX PREPARATION: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday's and 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday's, Galvez Branch Library. Ascension Parish Library in Galvez offers free tax preparation on Thursdays and Saturdays beginning Feb. 2 through April 13. Co-sponsored by Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and the Capital Area United Way, taxes will be prepared free of charge by certified professional tax preparers. This service is available by appointment only. To make an appointment, call 211 or visit cauw.org/freetaxes to reserve a spot. Galvez (225) 622-3339.