Ascension Head Start students with perfect attendance in February were Jayde Alsander, Ze'Riyah Bell, Jarred Brown, Ardelle Davis, Destiny Davis, Kingston Davis, Jace Dorsey, Chyna Ealem, Ahmiri Edwards, Mia Forcell, Trey Green, Rhian Hamilton, Majer Hill, Chase Nicholas, Christopher Phillip, Hannah Price, Jade Rodrigue, Kingston Sheppard, Mariah Smith, Zhy'ria Werner, Tyshawn Williams and Zaniyah Williams.
A missed school day is a lost opportunity for students to learn, according to a news release. Students who attend school regularly have been shown to achieve at higher levels than students who do not have regular attendance and are at much lower risks of dropping out of high school.